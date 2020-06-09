Continuous Intelligence Moves from Hype to Reality in the C-Suite According to New Report from Sumo Logic

Independent Survey Shows 88% of C-level Executives Believe their Company will Benefit from Continuous Intelligence, with 76% Planning to Employ it within the Next Year to Help Drive Speed and Agility

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic , a leader in continuous intelligence, today announced new data highlighting increasing demand for a new category of software called continuous intelligence among C-level executives. Key industry trends — including accelerated cloud migration, the rising importance of rapid data insights and the emergence of DevSecOps — are converging to drive huge demand for continuous intelligence. Continuous intelligence allows organizations to more rapidly deliver reliable applications and digital services, protect against modern security threats, and consistently optimize their business processes in real time. This empowers employees across all lines of business, development, IT and security teams with the data and insights needed to address the technology and collaboration challenges required for modern business.



Sumo Logic will feature survey highlights as part of its opening session presentation at Data Summit Connect , a virtual event taking place today at 12:45 p.m. PT/3:45 p.m. ET.

The report, conducted by King Brown Partners , found that in today’s ever-changing business landscape, those that operate using a software-driven model will be the most successful. These businesses recognize the power of transforming enormous volumes of data generated by digital operations into real-time insights that propel further success. The ability to do this in real-time, all the time, across multiple functional disciplines, lies at the heart of continuous intelligence.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a business discontinuity in which digital transformation has gone from evolution to explosion overnight--doubling, tripling and quadrupling cloud application and infrastructure workloads,” said Bruno Kurtic, founding VP of strategy and solutions. "As these digital businesses and services scale to meet demand, the need to effectively monitor, troubleshoot and secure these services has never been more dependent on the need to collect, index and analyze all data in real-time to speed response, improve services and remain agile under these conditions to drive better outcomes. Our Continuous Intelligence Platform enables organizations to derive actionable insights by more effectively enabling collaboration across DevSecOps teams in order to build, manage and secure modern digital services. For Sumo Logic, this is what we mean by continuous intelligence, and we're not surprised to see its relevance growing among operations, security and business leaders."

The global report included the insights from 765 professionals with cloud-migration leadership responsibilities. Some of the key findings include:

Gartner, the world’s leading research and advisory company cites that, “organizations have long sought real-time intelligence, and systems are available to do this for a limited set of tasks. Now it is finally practical to implement these systems — what Gartner calls continuous intelligence — on a much broader scale because of the cloud, advances in streaming software and growth data from sensors in the Internet of Things (IoT). By 2022, more than half of major new business systems will incorporate continuous intelligence that uses real-time context data to improve decisions.1”

Learn more at Data Summit Connect

Bruno Kurtic, founding VP of product and strategy at Sumo Logic, will be presenting at Data Summit Connect today, June 9, at 12:45 p.m. PT/3:45 p.m. ET. His presentation, “Business Intelligence Becomes Continuous Intelligence for Digital Business,” will cover the challenges associated with maintaining reliable digital services and positive customer experiences—a “continuous” practice. Attendees will hear about the impact of the current pandemic on industries, and how digital enterprises can leverage continuous intelligence to transform how they build, run and secure their digital services.

The free online webinar series will be taking place June 9 through June 11, 2020. More information can be found here: http://www.dbta.com/DataSummit/2020

Report Methodology

The global study commenced in Fall 2019 and was completed in early 2020. The insights of 765 professionals with cloud-migration leadership responsibilities were captured via an online survey spanning eight key regions including, among others, the U.S., U.K., Germany and Japan.

