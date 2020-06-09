Ceapro Inc. to Present at the Virtual Investor Fireside Chat Series

Live video moderated discussion with President and CEO, Gilles Gagnon, on Wednesday, June 17th, at 10:00 AM ET, immediately followed by an interactive Q&A session

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, today announced that Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO of Ceapro will present at the Virtual Investor Fireside Chat Series on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET.

A live video webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company’s website ( www.ceapro.com ). Immediately following the fireside chat, management will participate in an interactive Q&A session with interested parties, allowing participants to type in questions and receive live responses. A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

In addition to the fireside chat, management will be available for one-on-one calls with qualified members of the investment community. To schedule a one-on-one call with management, please submit a request through the conference website vifiresidechat.com , or contact the conference at info@virtualinvestorco.com . For more information about the event, please visit vifiresidechat.com .

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions.

For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com .

For more information contact:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team, LLC

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Advisor

T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247

E: czo@jtcir.com

Issuer:

Gilles R. Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA

President & CEO

T: 780-421-4555

