AXIM® Biotechnologies Appoints Dr. Alim Seit-Nebi as Chief Technology Officer of Subsidiary Sapphire Biotech

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) ("AXIM® Biotech," "AXIM" or "the Company"), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological research, announced today it has appointed Dr. Alim Seit-Nebi as the Chief Technology Officer ("CTO") of its subsidiary Sapphire Biotech, Inc. ("Sapphire").



Dr. Seit-Nebi is an expert in a broad range of biochemical, genetic, molecular, and cellular biology methods with detailed knowledge of signaling pathways in inflammation, oncogenesis, and cell stress response. Prior to becoming Sapphire's CTO, Dr. Seit-Nebi dedicated over a decade to lead the development and production of antibodies, recombinant proteins, biomarkers, and immunoassays for diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

"We are humbled to have a well-established biomedical expert such as Dr. Seit-Nebi so deeply involved in the mission of Sapphire Biotech," said AXIM® Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II. "His knowledge and experience fill an essential role in our team."

At Sapphire, Dr. Seit-Nebi will lead the development and implementation of new antibody and protein-based technologies in diagnostics and therapeutics. He received a Doctorate degree in Molecular Biology from the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology in Moscow, Russia, and continued his research in Immunology and Molecular Biology Departments of The Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California.

"I am inspired by Sapphire's mission to deliver innovative solutions for global cancer care, and I feel fortunate to become part of the team thriving to achieve such an ambitious goal," said Dr. Seit-Nebi, Chief Technology Officer of Sapphire Biotech.

For more information about AXIM, please visit www.aximbiotech.com .

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated oncology company developing diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and proprietary small molecules drugs to treat cancer and block metastasis. The Company is also developing novel antibodies for therapeutic and diagnostic uses and new cannabinoid molecules for oncological therapeutics.

Currently, Sapphire Biotech, Inc.’s diagnostic tool is being used to study the company’s enzyme biomarker to detect pancreatic cancer earlier than circulating tumor cells. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com .

