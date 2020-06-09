Conduent Transportation Teams with PayNearMe to Provide Arizona’s Unbanked Motorists a Cash Option to Pay Off Fines

/EIN News/ -- Easy and convenient way to pay off parking tickets and other fines using cash at stores like 7-Eleven and Family Dollar



Close-to-home option can help those with fines to save money on transportation costs while adhering to COVID-19 social distancing practices

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced a collaboration with Arizona’s court system and PayNearMe to provide citizens an easy and convenient way to pay off parking tickets and other fines using cash at participating stores like 7-Eleven and Family Dollar. This close-to-home option can help ticket-holders save money on transportation costs while adhering to social distancing practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The program, recently launched by the Arizona Administrative Office of the Courts, particularly aims to assist households in the state that need or want to pay with cash. This includes individuals who do not have a bank account. According to the Federal Reserve, close to one-quarter of the U.S. population is either unbanked or underbanked — meaning they have a bank account but prefer to use alternative payment methods such as money orders. A similar biennial FDIC study found that more than 24 percent of Arizonians are unbanked or underbanked.

“Arizona courts are committed to leveraging technology that provides remote access to court services, including convenient court payment options,” said Marcus Reinkensmeyer, Court Services Division Director, Arizona Administrative Office of the Courts. “The PayNearMe offsite cash payment program is an important next step, offering user-friendly, Fair Justice-based methods of payment. The promising start realized in this program suggests that offsite payments will be embraced by many of our court customers. It’s a viable alternative to traveling to the courthouse for onsite payments and an especially helpful option during the pandemic recovery.”

By using PayNearMe in Arizona, which is available statewide, parking tickets and other fines are quickly paid at stores typically close to home, eliminating a trip to a courthouse or other centralized cash payment location. Ticket-holders are given a barcode on court notices, which they then provide to the cashier at participating stores. The amount owed is paid with cash in full or in part. The court is then notified automatically, and the payment posts within 15 minutes of the transaction. If paid in part, the remaining balance can be paid off in the same way.

“In this challenging time, governments are looking now more than ever to offer their constituents safe and efficient means of making payments,” said Mark Brewer, President, Global Public Sector Solutions, Conduent. “These efforts must include the unbanked, who don’t have online payment options and must often make cash payments in person. Our collaboration in Arizona is a prime example of how we can help states and cities fill this need.”

