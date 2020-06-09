Enviro-Serv, Inc. Announces Additional Joint Venture Investment of $150,000 Into Processing Partnership Mason Jar Farms for Continued Vertical Integration Implementation

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Enviro-Serv Inc. (USOTC: EVSV) (“EVSV”) is extremely excited to announce the company has invested an additional $150,000 with processing partner Mason Jar Farms a/k/a Flower To The People LLC. To date EVSV has invested a total of $250,000 in a joint venture with Canna Capital Development Group LLC into the Plymouth, Wisconsin premier processing group in its efforts towards full vertical integration into the Hemp space arena.



Enviro-Serv, Inc. Chairman and CEO Chris Trina stated this to the investment community about Canna Capital Development Holdings LLC and our strong relationship moving forward, “Canna Capital Development Group LLC, a private investment firm, founded by James A. Reitzner was specifically created to focus in the hemp/cannabis space. Mr. Reitzner is a retired real estate entrepreneur who has been involved in growing, harvesting, processing, developing, and selling hemp products since 2018. Mr. Reitzner is the company’s largest stake holder with total direct investments into EVSV of $450,000. Canna Capital currently participates in key aspects of the cannabis industry with investments in farming, equipment, processing and medical marijuana. Canna Capital recently assisted EVSV to develop the resources to increase its involvement in the hemp/cannabis business by providing EVSV with funding to expand its presence with processing partner, Mason Jar Farms. This enabled the Plymouth, Wisconsin, processor to purchase state-of-the-art equipment used to process biomass to crude oil and also technology to remove THC from finished oil. THC is the ingredient that causes the “high” in marijuana, and is strictly regulated in most states.

This procedure is essential to transform raw crude oil to a refined THC product with a value equal to seven times its crude oil origin. At today’s market prices, a kilogram of crude oil is valued at approximately $400 compared to the equivalent of THC free oil at $3000. This highly demanded form of oil is used to make numerous hemp and CBD products.

All of these activities and investments will move EVSV and Mason Jar to a vertically integrated enterprise which will enable them to take hemp from soil to salable oil in one controlled and profitable process.”

Mason Jar Managing Partner Todd Gruen had this comment, “We are excited to have additional investment capital in our growing business. We will use this funding to enhance our infrastructure and ability to produce high quality THC free CBD oil more efficiently and precisely.”

Mr. Trina ended his comments by stating, “We are very fortunate and blessed to have such an extremely creative and motivated investing partner in Jim Reitzner who holds the same exact vision of our future that I and our entire farming team does as well. Jim and I are strong believers that the “strong” will indeed survive not only these unforeseen delays we have faced but will prosper greatly in the future of Hemp and all related products in the cannabis space. The company will be releasing imminent milestone news events as they unfold over the very near term as we strongly believe that the second half of 2020 will be filled with very exciting profitable developments. We greatly appreciate the patience and support of the investment community. Please stay healthy and stay safe.”

COVID 19 UPDATE:

BOTH SUBSIDIARIES- “GO FARM HEMP” (AGRICULTURE) AND “ENVIROSERV PEST MANAGEMENT SERVICES” (PEST CONTROL MANAGEMENT) HAVE BEEN DEEMED ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES IN BOTH RESPECTIVE STATES WISCONSIN AND FLORIDA AND THEREFORE REVENUES AND BUSINESS PLANNING STRATAGIES HAS NOT BEEN AFFECTED NEGATIVELY THUS FAR

CONTACT:

CHRIS TRINA

CEO

Enviro-Serv, Inc.

813-708-9910

CHRISTRINAEVSV@YAHOO.COM