Marrone Bio Innovations and UPL Sign Exclusive Distribution Agreement for REGALIA® MAXX in the Republic of South Africa

/EIN News/ -- DAVIS, Calif., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) (MBI), an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions, today announced the signing of an exclusive commercial agreement with UPL to distribute REGALIA® MAXX Fungicide in the Republic of South Africa.



South Africa is one of the leading crop protection markets in Africa, valued at approximately $300 million, with a growing demand for biological solutions. Wine and table grapes are a top crop in South Africa, with more than 120,000 hectares in production. MBI’s REGALIA® MAXX has been a leading solution for grape growers in North America for its ability to manage botrytis and other grape diseases.

“We know growers around the world are looking for more environmentally-friendly and effective products,” said Kevin Hammill, chief commercial officer for Marrone Bio Innovations. “Developing a strategic partnership with UPL, an organization that shares a common vision for the value biologicals provide growers, will allow MBI to capitalize on our product portfolio and expand our global footprint.”

UPL is the fifth largest agriculture solutions company in the world with presence in 130 countries. Following the acquisition of Arysta Life science, UPL has become one of the leading crop protection companies in Republic of South Africa with a substantial market share.

Danie Marais, UPL’s Head of Marketing for Africa, Middle East, Australia and New Zealand (AMEANZ), added, “UPL is excited to partner with MBI and provide South African farmers with MBI’s leading biological solution, REGALIA MAXX®. Access to this product will enable our farmers to add value to their export crops by lowering chemical residues and providing consumers with quality produce. The introduction of REGALIA MAXX® to UPL’s bio-solutions product range is an excellent starting point, in what we anticipate to be a long, mutually beneficial and rewarding relationship between UPL and MBI.”

REGALIA® MAXX is MBI’s flagship biofungicide that improves yield and harvest quality by stimulating the plant’s ability to fight disease. The preventative nature of REGALIA® MAXX provides early control of a variety of plant diseases in over a dozen crops.

MBI has also submitted registration for their bioinsecticide GRANDEVO® in the Republic of South Africa.

