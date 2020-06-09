Genasys™ Inc. Receives $1.9 Million Follow-on Order from U.S. Army

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced a $1.9 million follow-on order from the U.S. Army (“Army”) for LRAD ® 450XL (“450XL”) acoustic hailing devices (“AHDs”).



“This is the Company’s second 450XL order this fiscal year and the fourth order received under the AHD program since the Army selected the 450XL in early 2019,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. “U.S. and international defense forces continue to equip their Soldiers with LRAD’s unparalleled critical communications and scalable escalation of force capabilities.”

The 450XL incorporates Genasys’ patented technology to generate the audio output of a unit almost twice its size and weight. Low profile, lightweight and designed for temporary or fixed mounting on tripods, vehicles, small vessels, and Common Remotely Operated Weapon Stations (CROWS), the 450XL is the AHD of choice for U.S. and international defense, homeland security and law enforcement agencies.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com .

