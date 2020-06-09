Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,858 in the last 365 days.

REMINDER/Dorel Industries Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders are asked to participate in the meeting by live audio webcast at https://www.dorel.com/eng/shareholder-information

Shareholders will have the ability to interact with Dorel Industries Inc. Senior Management by submitting questions to ir@dorel.com. To be sure your questions are addressed during the Q&A portion of the annual meeting, it is recommended that you submit them no later than 5 p.m. on June 8, 2020.

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 8,900 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

For more information: MaisonBrison
  Rick Leckner
  Tel.: (514) 731-0000

Primary Logo

You just read:

REMINDER/Dorel Industries Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.