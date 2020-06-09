Agriculture Drone Market Worth $5.19 Billion by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2019- Global Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agriculture in the modern age is changing rapidly. As per the FAO, the world population is expected to reach 9.1 billion by 2050 and to feed this population, food production should be increased by at least 70%. The traditional methods of farming and decreasing farm labor availability are making agriculture economically unviable and inefficient. The factors such as growing need to enhance agricultural productivity, rising technological advancement in agriculture, and labor crisis leads to the implementation of automation in agriculture. This automation in agriculture is a positive trend, as it is the only solution to feed the teeming population.

Drones in agriculture can ignite a big change in improving the efficiency of agriculture. They are alternative to lack of skilled human resources as well as to the other heavy machines and tools. Further, they have the power to implement improved plantation with crop rotation strategies and give essential inputs associated to the daily progress of crop. These drones are used for soil and field analysis, crop monitoring, irrigation, crop spraying, crop field mapping, crop health assessment, and livestock monitoring among others. The use of these drones is a cheap and economical way to manage farming, which helps to accomplish once time-consuming and difficult tasks, all while dipping costs across the board. For instance, agriculture drones can spray 40-60% faster than manual spraying with saving 30-50% in chemicals. In addition, drones are also able to conserve up to 90% of water usage for agriculture.

The agriculture drone market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $5.19 billion by 2025. The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the factors such as growing population and rising pressure on the global food supply, increase in venture funding for development of agriculture drones, growing e-agriculture or information and communication technologies (ICTs) in agriculture, rising automation in agriculture, growing emphasis on enhancing agriculture efficiency, and rising need for water conservation across the globe. However, technical limitations of drones are likely to hinder the market growth to some extent.

The global agriculture drone market is mainly segmented by product (hardware (rotary blade, fixed wing, and hybrid) and software), application (precision agriculture, livestock monitoring, smart greenhouse, irrigation, precision fish farming, and other application), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Based on product type, the agriculture drone market is broadly segmented into the hardware and software. Hardware commanded the largest share of the overall agriculture drone market in 2019, owing to growing need of replacement, upgradation, and modification in the drone hardware components to increase the lifespan and performance of drones as well as to gain competitive advantage. In addition, rising interest of the companies towards modifying and creating drone structure to permit them work under any extreme climatic conditions is further supporting the growing adoption of drones. The overall agriculture drone hardware market is mainly segmented into rotary blade, fixed wing, and hybrid drone. Rotary blade commanded the largest share of the overall agriculture drone hardware market in 2019, owing to its greater maneuverability and compact design, easy to use nature, higher payload capacity, and comparatively lower price than the other types of drones. The fast growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing software technology and increasing software demand for better data analysis in the precision agriculture.

Based on application, the agriculture drone market is segmented into precision agriculture, livestock monitoring, smart greenhouse, irrigation, precision fish farming, and other applications. The precision agriculture application commanded the largest share of the overall agriculture drone market in 2019, owing to growing demand for drones in numerous precision agriculture operations, including weed detection, plant counting, crop health monitoring, and harvest season monitoring, among others in order to gain better productivity and increased revenues from agriculture. However, the agriculture drone market for irrigation is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The fast growth of this market is mainly attributed to growing global demand for drones in water and drought management. Drones with thermal cameras can detect leaks from the water distribution systems of a cultivated field, which helps to take corrective actions in order to avoid the water loss.

Geographically, the global agriculture drone market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and RoAPAC), South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America commanded the largest share of the global agriculture drone market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. With the rapid growth in population, growing demand for high quality crops, and rising disposable income, the North America region is expected to be the largest adopter of agriculture drones through 2025. In addition, growing cost of labor, increasing automation in agricultural practices, and favorable regulations on the use of small drones for agriculture are further supporting to the higher adoption of agriculture drones in the region, which commanded the largest share of the global agriculture drones market in 2019.

The global agriculture drone market is fragmented with the presence of many regional and local players. The key players operating in the global agriculture drones market are SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., (China), AeroVironment, Inc. (U.S.), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), PrecisionHawk Inc. (U.S.), Trimble Inc. (U.S.), Parrot S.A. (France), Microdrones GmbH (Germany), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (U.S.), American Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Sentera, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Scope of the Report:

Agriculture Drones Market by Product

Hardware Rotary Blade Fixed Wing Hybrid

Software

Agriculture Drones Market by Application

Precision Agriculture

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Irrigation

Precision Fish Farming

Others

Agriculture Drones Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

South America

Middle East & Africa

