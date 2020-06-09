Cority Launches New Occupational Medicine Solution to Enable Hospitals to Accelerate New Revenue Streams

One Platform, Two Solutions: Cority Axion Health’s Industry Leading ReadySet® Solution for Employee Health Services Now Available for Occupational Medicine

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority Axion Health, the market leader in employee health software for hospitals, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Occupational Medicine Solution. Already used by the nation’s leading hospitals for employee health, the comprehensive, SaaS-based ReadySet® solution, has been extended to now allow hospitals to meet both their employee health and occupational medicine needs in a single platform.

Occupational Medicine, a practice where hospitals perform occupational health services on a fee-for-service basis for employers in their communities, is an emerging area for hospitals to generate additional revenue.

To realize revenue rapidly, hospitals require a software solution that takes only days to implement, streamlines operations, provides robust reporting, and offers the most secure data privacy and security controls in the industry. Cority’s Occupational Medicine Solution is uniquely positioned to meet these business and medical needs of the occupational medicine industry. It is a comprehensive solution that manages business performance, modernizes clinical operations, and provides quality services to hospitals’ employer customers.

Key features include:

Workers compensation encounter workflows

Coding methodologies for employer invoicing and hospital reimbursement

Integrated employer protocols

Billing and accounts receivable management solutions

Employer portals for communication management

“With this two-in-one solution, healthcare providers will see a significant reduction in operational costs and IT resources, improved data accuracy and efficiency, and secure a quick return on investment,” said Niraj Naik, Head of Product at Cority Axion Health. “Having everything accessible in one platform will be extremely beneficial and allow for best-in-class service with ease.”

To learn more, visit: https://www.cority.com/ehsq-software/occupational-medicine/



About Cority

Cority is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. Cority enables organizations to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure true SaaS solutions. With 30+ years of innovation and experience, Cority’s team of 500 experts serve more than 1200 clients across 30 industries in 100 countries, supporting millions of end-users. The company enjoys the industry’s highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance.

