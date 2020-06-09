Micron’s Fifth Annual Sustainability Report Unveils New Aspirational Environmental Responsibility Goals

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today released its fifth annual sustainability report, reinforcing the company’s vision to enrich life by transforming how the world uses information, and commitment to addressing social injustice and helping to create a healthier, more equitable society. Micron plans to invest approximately 2% of its annual capital expenditures, amounting to approximately $1 billion over the next five to seven years on environmental and social stewardship. Additionally, Micron will embark on a series of bold new aspirational goals to address some of the most significant social and environmental issues of our time.



Building on a more than 42-year history of supporting communities and environments in which the company operates, Micron’s goals include reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 40% over its 2018 benchmark to combat climate change in alignment with global emissions and energy agreements; working toward 100% water conservation through efficiency, reuse and restoration; and sending zero waste to landfill through reduction, reuse and recycling.

“Micron is one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies, and we embrace our responsibility to help shape a sustainable future with equal opportunity for everyone,” said Micron President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra. “Our commitment to invest approximately $1 billion over the next five to seven years on environmental initiatives, and our ambitious new goals will ensure that we continue driving a sustainable future while delivering world-class, industry-leading products.”

Micron’s sustainability efforts focus on three core areas — product leadership, thoughtful operations and sourcing, and advancement of people and communities.

2019 Progress Highlights

Appointed by the World Economic Forum to join its Global Lighthouse Network of advanced manufacturers who demonstrate leadership in applying connected internet-of-things (IoT) and industrial technologies to drive operational and environmental impact.





Achieved perfect scores on Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) code audits, a global reuse and recycling rate of 74%, and energy savings of over 50,000 MWh through conservation measures in Micron’s cleanroom environments.





Elevated diversity with new appointments of women to Micron’s board of directors and the company’s first vice president of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion role, the launch of three new employee resource groups (ERGs) supporting diverse employee populations, and the growth of ERG membership by 72%.





Pledged $35 million to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic, actively supporting team members’ priorities in meeting community needs, expanded charitable donation matching funds to $10,000 per employee and introduced a two-to-one match program.

Micron has been recognized and listed as a 2019–2020 FTSE4Good Index Series Constituent (FTSE Russell), 2019–2020 Certified Great Place to Work, Forbes 2020 Best Employers for Diversity, Newsweek’s 2020 America's Most Responsible Companies and Clarivate’s Analytics 2020 Top 100 Global Innovators.

Prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Semiconductor Standard, Micron’s fifth annual sustainability report can be found at https://www.micron.com/about/our-commitment/operating-thoughtfully/sustainability.

