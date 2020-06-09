Jitterbit Unveils API360, a Series of Use-Case-Driven Process Integration Templates That Slash Deployment Times by Up to 80 Percent

Empowers Companies to Deliver Seamless User Experiences and Create 360-Degree Views of Their Customers, Employees, Products and Services through API Integration Journeys

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company , today announced its API360 solutions, a new series of use-case-driven process integration templates and best practices. Jitterbit API360 solutions help customers and partners create 360-degree views of their customers, employees, products and services journeys up to 80 percent faster than manual integrations.



Jitterbit API360 solutions support business use cases by accelerating business process integration and slashing time-to-value through a combination of pre-built application connectors, integration recipes and best practices-based process templates and delivery services. With Jitterbit, companies can deliver seamless experiences to customers, employees and partners with quick, cost-effective integration that synchronizes data and processes through prepackaged and reusable process templates. Jitterbit’s unique pre-built process templates eliminate customer coding and accelerate automatic connections to commonly used objects, fields and processes across business applications to drive efficiencies, cutting deployment time by 50 percent to 80 percent and accelerating time-to-value. Typical integration projects take five to ten weeks; Jitterbit reduces that to go live in just five to ten days.

“Companies need access to real-time information to make business decisions and deliver personalized experiences to customers, employees and partners. But technology is rapidly changing and data is exploding, making it nearly impossible for IT departments to quickly and cost-effectively deliver seamless experiences for various users,” said Jitterbit Senior Vice President of Business Development, Alliances, and Channels, Ron Wastal. “We took a cross-functional business process approach, focusing on what user experiences entail across Marketing, CRM, ERP, eCommerce, Human Capital Management, and IT Service Management APIs and integration use cases, then automating as many steps as possible and packaging our expertise on best-practices. We are focused on delivering immediate ROI and operations efficiencies to our customers and enable them to deliver seamless connectivity of their core internal and external applications and data.”

Jitterbit provides the industry’s most comprehensive set of end-to-end API integration solutions and services on the market, making it easy for businesses to connect, transform, combine and leverage data from any application or data source. The company’s API360 offerings provide a combination of no-code and out-of-the-box solutions to make a customer’s API360 transformation much easier:

Connectors: Jitterbit offers a smarter integration approach to 1,000-plus natively built endpoint connectors . API360 solutions include connectors to popular cloud and enterprise applications and databases, and can connect to any system that has an API or standards-based connectivity. Some of the endpoints customers most commonly connect to include Adobe, Amazon, Automation Anywhere, Atlassian, Big Commerce, BMC, Coupa, Epicor, Microsoft, NetSuite, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, Shopify, Slack, and Workday.

Integration Recipes: Jitterbit’s integration recipes provide endpoint-to-endpoint integrations, a single pre-built integration that moves data in one direction between like objects across two different applications or systems.

Process Templates: Jitterbit’s process templates ensure one or more workflows and endpoints, enabling pre-built use cases that accelerate the execution of a specific business process spanning many objects across multiple applications or systems. Jitterbit templates reduce the time it takes to implement API integration projects by 50 to 80 percent.

Delivery services: Jitterbit offers fixed scope professional services to help companies deploy the pre-built integration use cases included in process templates. The services incorporate proven best practices to provide companies with all the expertise they’ll need for their particular API360 use case.

Sample use cases currently available within API360 offerings are listed below, with hundreds of others rolling out in coming quarters:

Contacts to Lead

Lead to Opportunity

Opportunity to Order

Opportunity to Contract

CPQ to Billing

Quote to Cash

Quote to Contract

Contract to Order

Order to Shipment

Shipment to Invoice

Invoice to Fulfillment

Payment to Renewals

Employee Onboarding and Offboarding

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit Harmony API integration platform and API360 solutions enable companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com and follow @Jitterbit on Twitter.

