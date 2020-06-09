Rapid Nutrition Awarded Innovation Connections Grant from Australian Government to Support Development of New Cold and Flu Therapy

/EIN News/ -- New York City, NY, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Following its recent announcement of a new treatment designed to help relieve symptoms of cold and flu, Rapid Nutrition (RAP:SW, OTCQB: RPNRF ) has been awarded an Innovation Connections grant to further develop and commercialize the formula. Sponsored by the Australian government, the grant will facilitate a partnership between Rapid Nutrition and one of Australia’s leading universities for ongoing clinical trials.



A natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life sciences products with extensive worldwide distribution, Rapid Nutrition has already undergone independent testing at two laboratories for the innovative formula and an innovation patent has been successfully filed.

The Innovation Connections grant helps businesses in growth sectors, including food and agribusiness, medical technologies and pharmaceuticals, further understand their research needs, connect with the research sector and fund collaborative research projects with the aim of developing a new idea with commercial potential.

“The Innovation Connections grant is a tremendous recognition from the Australian government and a terrific step forward in launching this new therapy,” said Rapid Nutrition CEO Simon St. Ledger. “This new partnership will help us further explore the multiple uses of Azurene and the potential for relief of both the common cold and flu.”

Azurene is the product of several years of research, including in-vitro testing, scholarly literature and continuing clinical trials ahead of product launch. The antioxidant helps to reduce free radicals in the body and is traditionally used in European herbal medicine to help reduce the severity of symptoms of common colds and flu.

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition is a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products. The company was established based on its successful and proven weight loss supplement range which is exported worldwide and now offers consumers a growing range of health and well-being solutions to meet existing and emerging societal health concerns, as well as a providing a number of wider services to the life sciences industry.

