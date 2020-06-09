 CanWel Building Materials Announces National Distribution Partnership With CertainTeed Canada

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (“CanWel” or “the Company”) (TSX:CWX; CWX.NT.A) is pleased to announce that effective immediately its CanWel Building Materials Division has entered into a multi-year partnership with CertainTeed Canada for the distribution of its glass mineral wool insulation products to the Lumber, Building Materials (LBM) and OEM channels across Canada. CertainTeed Canada is one of the world leaders in manufacturing and sales of sustainable glass mineral wool insulation. CanWel will extend its product offering for the LBM channel to include this high quality product line and to partner with one of the world's largest manufacturers of glass mineral wool insulation.



CanWel’s national stocking and LTL infrastructure, supported by its logistics and sales services, will enable dealers across Canada to experience CertainTeed Insulation’s quality and value with proven performance and support.

“I would like to personally welcome CertainTeed Canada to the CanWel team,” said Amar S. Doman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CanWel. “We are very excited about the value proposition that the CertainTeed partnership brings to CanWel and look forward to working together in the months and years to come.”

About CanWel

Founded in 1989, CanWel is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CWX and is Canada’s only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector. CanWel operates: multiple treating plant and planing facilities in Canada and the United States; distribution centres coast-to-coast in all major cities and strategic locations across Canada; in the United States near Portland, Oregon, San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and in 14 locations in the State of Hawaii through its wholly owned Honsador Building Products Group. CanWel distributes a wide range of building materials, lumber, renovation and electrical products. In addition, through its CanWel Fibre division, CanWel operates a vertically integrated forest products company based in Western Canada, operating from British Columbia to Saskatchewan, also servicing the US Pacific Northwest. CanWel owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, strategic Crown licenses and tenures, log harvesting and trucking operations, several post and pole peeling facilities and two pressure-treated specialty wood production plants and a specialty saw mill.

For further information regarding CanWel please contact:

Ali Mahdavi

Investor Relations

416-962-3300

ali.mahdavi@canwel.com

