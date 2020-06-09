Wi-Fi Alliance® recognizes 2020 Hall of Fame award recipients

Honorees exemplify commitment to Wi-Fi® industry

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year since 2009, Wi-Fi Alliance® has recognized outstanding contributions by companies and individuals who further the innovation and development of Wi-Fi® technologies and markets. These awards secure members a place in the Wi-Fi Alliance Hall of Fame , distinguishing those that have brought invaluable contributions to the Wi-Fi industry. From program development for the latest generation of Wi-Fi to unlicensed spectrum advocacy around 6 GHz , Hall of Fame inductees have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to advancing the Wi-Fi Alliance mission to "connect everyone and everything, everywhere.” Wi-Fi’s success and worldwide ubiquity is driven by Wi-Fi Alliance members that advance initiatives to deliver the best possible Wi-Fi experience.



“We’d like to welcome the 2020 award recipients to the Wi-Fi Alliance Hall of Fame, who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to Wi-Fi,” said Edgar Figueroa, president and CEO, Wi-Fi Alliance. “Wi-Fi Alliance owes a great debt to these companies and individuals who have committed significant time and energy toward evolving the Wi-Fi industry and the Wi-Fi experience. Wi-Fi Alliance could not achieve our mission without our members, and we recognize the remarkable impact from the honorees.”

Wi-Fi Alliance is recognizing 2020 award recipients in three categories: Industry Impact, Mission Specialist, and Quality of Service.

2020 Industry Impact Award

This award recognizes outstanding member companies who have provided sustained service to Wi-Fi Alliance and made significant contributions to our mission and the Wi-Fi industry over the last year. Companies receiving this year’s award have had a material impact in gaining 6 GHz unlicensed spectrum for Wi-Fi, enabling Wi-Fi 6E to become a reality.

Apple

Broadcom Corporation

Cisco Systems

CommScope

Facebook

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Intel

Microsoft

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm

2020 Mission Specialist Award

This award recognizes exemplary contributions to our mission by individuals who have, over a period of at least five years, demonstrated leadership and developed significant initiatives for Wi-Fi Alliance or the Wi-Fi industry. Awarded individuals have been involved in a range of activities outside of program development, bringing their unique subject-matter expertise to bear in contributing to the Wi-Fi Alliance mission in an impactful way.

Chris Szymanski, Broadcom Corporation

Stephen Orr, Cisco Systems

Chuck Lukaszewski, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

2020 Quality of Service Award

This award recognizes impactful leadership and exemplary service in the Wi-Fi industry by individuals who have, over a period of at least five years, contributed to our mission and made a difference in the Wi-Fi industry through leadership or active involvement in three or more Wi-Fi Alliance programs. Individuals receiving this award have contributed their expertise to a multitude of Wi-Fi Alliance programs, ranging from Passpoint ® to the latest generation of Wi-Fi – Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6™.

Thomas Derham, Broadcom Corporation

Vinko Erceg, Broadcom Corporation

Gabor Bajko, MediaTek

Manish Kumar, NXP Semiconductors

View the Wi-Fi Alliance Hall of Fame: https://www.wi-fi.org/wi-fi-alliance-hall-of-fame .

About Wi-Fi Alliance®

www.wi-fi.org

Wi-Fi Alliance ® is the worldwide network of companies that brings you Wi-Fi®. Members of our collaboration forum come together from across the Wi-Fi ecosystem with the shared vision to connect everyone and everything, everywhere, while providing the best possible user experience. Since 2000, Wi-Fi Alliance has completed more than 50,000 Wi-Fi certifications. The Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ seal of approval designates products with proven interoperability, backward compatibility, and the highest industry-standard security protections in place. Today, Wi-Fi carries more than half of the internet’s traffic in an ever-expanding variety of applications. Wi-Fi Alliance continues to drive the adoption and evolution of Wi-Fi, which billions of people rely on every day.

