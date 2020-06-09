EPI Testifies Before VT Senate Committee to Strengthen Protections for Long-Term Care Residents

On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Assistant Attorney General Jamie Renner, EPI Chair, testified in support of H.635 before the Vermont Senate Health & Welfare Committee. H.635 would strengthen protections for state long-term care residents. For example, under the bill, if a long-term care facility causes its residents “mental harms,” the state may undertake immediate enforcement action against it. VT law currently only permits such action in response to “physical” harms.

To read H.635, click here. To read a letter from the AGO reiterating its support for this bill, click here.

Last modified: June 9, 2020