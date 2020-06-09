Tombstone Exploration Corporation Retains Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC for Investor Relations Services

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tombstone Exploration Corporation (OTCQB: TMBXF), a fully reporting U.S.-based mining company, is pleased to announce that Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) has been retained to provide investor relations services. EMC specializes in helping small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness and increase market share to its customer base while improving visibility to the institutional and retail investment community.



Alan M. Brown, CEO and President of Tombstone Exploration Corporation (OTCQB:TMBXF), states “5D Mining and Construction Company, our general contractor, has completed the survey work required for layout and grading and the heavy equipment required for building the Bonanza Harquahala Mine leach pad is being moved to the site starting on June 8th. Given the most recent developments for the Bonanza Harquahala Mine, our Company is at the point where the resources and expertise of a firm like EMC are now fully warranted to provide additional shareholder value as this gold project is being executed. For all new and existing shareholders we encourage you to view our website, www.tombstonemining.com, to view the press releases and milestones that TMBXF has made over the last year.”

James Painter, President of EMC, said, “We are pleased to represent Tombstone Exploration Corporation during the coming months. We have conducted our due diligence on the Company and have been very impressed with the management, market sector, and the overall business strategy.”

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

Based in Clermont, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings over 40 years combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC’s website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com.

About Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Tombstone Exploration Corporation (OTCQB: TMBXF) is a gold, silver and copper exploration & mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high-quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in the Southwest United States. This goal will be achieved through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available, including the adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct. For more information, visit www.TombstoneMining.com

