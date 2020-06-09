American Oncology Network Expands Leadership in Payer Strategy and Revenue Cycle Management

New VPs solidify AON’s commitment to driving efficiencies and optimizing reimbursement for practice growth

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a high-growth medical oncology provider with a focus on supporting the long-term viability of oncology treatment in community-based settings, recently announced the appointment of two new vice presidents to its revenue cycle leadership team. Joan Goda has been named Vice President, Payer Strategy & Relations and Christine Hall will serve as Vice President, Revenue Cycle. With decades of combined experience enhancing efficiencies and revenue opportunities, the two leaders join AON with a focus on continuing to drive forward key payer and revenue cycle initiatives that help practices grow profitably, remain compliant and work more efficiently.

As Vice President, Payer Strategy & Relations, Goda will lead contracting, credentialing, and value-based care activities. With an extensive background in the payer strategy and relations arena, she most recently served as Executive Director, Payer Strategy & Relations at Arizona Oncology. Prior to that, she held the position of Vice President of Managed Care for a multi-hospital / physician health system, as well as similar national leadership roles in healthcare consulting and on the health plan side.

With more than 20 years of healthcare experience, Hall has spent the last 15 years specifically focused on revenue cycle management. In her new role as Vice President, Revenue Cycle at AON, she will oversee revenue cycle management from patient intake through payment processing. Hall comes to AON from GI Alliance, where she was responsible for revenue cycle operations as Vice President. Prior to that, she held the Executive Director, Revenue Cycle Management position at McKesson, as well as similar roles in healthcare reimbursement.

AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA, said, “As we continue our mission of driving practice success, we will strive to find new efficiencies, working to ensure our services enable practices to perform at an optimal level. The addition of these two industry leaders, demonstrates our commitment to serve our growing number of providers, and to be fully dedicated to their success.”

AON Board Member and Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman added: “This is a challenging time for healthcare providers, with many new regulations and industry changes that affect the revenue cycle. We look forward to leveraging Joan and Christine’s expertise to optimize payments and empower our practices to succeed in the era of value-based care.”

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network currently represents 77 physicians and 46 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 12 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

