TG Therapeutics to Present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation scheduled for, Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 4:40 PM ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the Gladman Sachs 41st Annual Healthcare Conference, being held virtually. The fireside chat is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 4:40 PM ET.

A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company’s website at http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events.


ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.
TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Currently, the company is developing multiple therapies targeting hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. TG Therapeutics is also developing umbralisib (TGR-1202), an oral, once-daily dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon, which may lead to a differentiated safety profile. Both ublituximab and umbralisib, or the combination of which is referred to as "U2", are in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with hematologic malignancies, with ublituximab also in Phase 3 clinical development for Multiple Sclerosis. Additionally, the Company has recently brought into Phase 1 clinical development its anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, cosibelimab (TG-1501), its covalently-bound Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor, TG-1701, as well as its anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody, TG-1801. TG Therapeutics is headquartered in New York City.

CONTACT:

Jenna Bosco
Senior Vice President,
Corporate Communications
TG Therapeutics, Inc.
Telephone: 212.554.4351
Email: ir@tgtxinc.com

