Dr. Gaetano Morelli Named Chief Medical Officer at Altasciences

/EIN News/ -- LAVAL, Quebec, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altasciences announced today the appointment of Dr. Gaetano Morelli as Chief Medical Officer, effective May 14, 2020.

Dr. Morelli is a member of the College of Physicians of Québec, Canada, with over 30 years' medical experience and over 20 years' global clinical research background. He joined Altasciences in 2013 as a GI consultant and then signed on with Altasciences in 2017, first as Medical Advisor, then Clinical PI, and now Chief Medical Officer.

“Dr. Morelli’s work and decades of experience in clinical research and hospitals have been instrumental to our studies since joining us in 2017. As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Morelli will continue to provide key insight to our teams in North America and to sponsors worldwide, as we navigate the complexities of early-phase drug development,” said Chris Perkin, CEO at Altasciences.

Prior to joining Altasciences, Dr. Morelli was the Global Medical Director at MDS Pharma for 10 years, overseeing five clinical sites in Canada, the U.S.A., and Ireland. Dr. Morelli is an Associate Professor of Medicine at McGill University, in Montreal. He also continues to be active staff at the McGill University Hospital Center. In addition, he is Director of Gastroenterology/GI Endoscopy at one of the McGill University affiliated hospitals. He has been Principal Investigator in numerous multi-national, multi-center clinical trials.

About Altasciences

Altasciences is a forward-thinking, mid-size contract research organization offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services . For over 25 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences’ integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing , clinical pharmacology and proof of concept , bioanalysis , program management, medical writing, biostatistics, and data management, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster.