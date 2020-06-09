Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,796 in the last 365 days.

XPO Logistics Named a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner for Fifth Straight Year

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been named a 2020 Green 75 Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics magazine for the fifth consecutive year. XPO is one of 75 companies honored for helping shippers maintain environmentally conscious supply chain operations.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, "XPO is proud to once again be recognized as a Green 75 company and a leading industry partner in sustainability. We’ll continue to build on the progress we’ve made, providing our customers with eco-friendly innovations to move goods throughout their supply chains."

XPO’s Sustainability Report provides details about the company’s environmental initiatives, including logistics automation, fleet emission technologies, sustainable packaging and alternative fuels and energy sources.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Erin Kurtz
+1-203-489-1586
erin.kurtz@xpo.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

XPO Logistics Named a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner for Fifth Straight Year

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.