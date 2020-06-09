Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,797 in the last 365 days.

Curium Announces Drug Master File and Active Substance Master File for Germanium-68 in the U.S. and Europe.

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, MO, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium announced today that it has filed the first stand-alone Drug Master File (DMF) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has also filed an Active Substance Master File (ASMF) with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Germanium-68.  Curium’s Germanium-68 Ultra is purity characterized, validated, manufactured and controlled under 21 CFR 211 Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) for Finished Pharmaceuticals at its registered drug manufacturing facility located in St. Louis, MO. 

There are two primary uses of Germanium-68 – for the production of calibration sources for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners and the manufacture of Germanium-68/Gallium-68 generators, which provide a Gallium-68 positron source for radiopharmaceuticals used in PET imaging.  Curium has been producing and selling Germanium-68 to customers domestically and internationally for more than 6 years.  In addition, Curium has made significant investments in production capacity and is positioned to meet the growing global demand for Germanium-68, including several new products in development for prostate cancer.

“Gallium-68 generator and finished dosage form manufacturers referencing our Germanium-68 Ultra DMF and ASMF will advance industry compliance standards for PET drugs by meeting FDA and EMA expectations of increased cGMP control for Germanium-68 manufacturing,” said Curium VP of Compliance, North America, Ed Porter.

“The investment to secure the DMF and AMSF was significant, and positions Curium as the only manufacturer offering Germanium-68 that meets these increased control standards sought by regulators,” said Curium CEO, North America, Dan Brague.  “We look forward to partnering with current and new customers to provide high quality products for patients in need”.             

About Curium

Curium is a world-class nuclear medicine solutions provider and the largest vertically integrated radiopharmaceutical product manufacturer in the industry.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium supports over 14 million patients around the world with SPECT, PET, and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. The Curium brand name is inspired by the work of radiation researchers Marie and Pierre Curie and emphasizes a focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit curiumpharma.com. 

Sandy Borgschulte
Curium
314-954-6637
sandy.borgschulte@curiumpharma.com

Janet Ryan
RyanPR
314-614-7408
janet@ryan-pr.com

You just read:

Curium Announces Drug Master File and Active Substance Master File for Germanium-68 in the U.S. and Europe.

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.