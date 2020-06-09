Coronavirus - South Sudan: Covid-19 status in South Sudan according to undersecretary of the Ministry of health, Dr. Makur Matur
Download logo
67 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed today.
1,604 the total cases of COVID-19 in South Sudan
1,570 active cases
15 Recoveries and
19 deaths.
15 discharges ( they include First Vice President, and Minister of Defence, minister for justice, minister for information, minister of environment, deputy minister of foreign affairs have tested negative (he said negative) on the follow up test)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of the Republic of South Sudan.