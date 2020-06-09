New Mobile Gaming True Wireless Earbuds From JLab Level Up The Experience, But Not The Price

JLab JBuds Air Play offer 30 hours playtime and low latency

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab Audio is leveling-up the mobile experience with the new JBuds Air Play true wireless earbuds. Whether they are speedrunning solo or hours deep into a battle royale, on-the-go gamers will appreciate the JBuds Air Play's super-low latency setting, portability, and $69 wallet-friendly price. With 6.5+ hours of playtime in each earbud, and more than 30 hours of extra battery life through its charging case, the JBuds Air Play provides a low-latency seamless connection for what matters to gamers using Android and iOS devices.

There is a lot more to the JBuds Air Play than just its impressive battery life and price. True to the JLab reputation, the JBuds Air Play are ahead of the curve when it comes to including the premium features typically expected only in higher priced products.

The JBuds Air Play earbuds utilize dual connect capabilities, allowing either earbud to be used independently for all situations, and also feature auto-connect to keep the experience moving without pause. For gamers who want a premium chat experience, each earbud also has two mics, one separate omnidirectional and one targeted directional, to provide JLab's signature crystal clear clarity when speaking. The integrated USB cable built into the JBuds Air Play charging case is another signature JLab feature, designed to ensure users do not need to go searching for a cord when their 30+ hours of playtime are up. The earbuds also have three EQ settings, allowing for user-tuned audio that can be tailored to the desired experience.

"Mobile and cloud-based gamers have their own unique needs, and the new JLab JBuds Air Play unlocks them all. Perfectly portable in a true wireless package, these earbuds provide an awesome listening experience, crystal clear mic performance, have an incredible battery life, and the low latency technology gamers need. They're accessibly priced with extensive features, making them perfect for mobile gamers or anyone who wants a high-quality stem-style earbud that won't take hit points from your bank account," said JLab CEO Win Cramer.

JLab's JBuds Air Play come equipped with the same high-end technology that has helped the brand become the #1 true wireless brand under $100 in the US*.

Technical features include:

30+ hours total Bluetooth playtime (6.5 hours in each earbud, and 24+ hours from the case)

Custom EQ3 Sound Settings: JLab Signature, Balanced, Bass Boost

Gaming Mode with a low latency of <100ms

C3 (crystal clear clarity) voice pickup with dual mics in targeted and omnidirectional mics in each earbud for ultimate audio

Dual connect to allow either earbud to be used independently, along with auto-connect, so earbuds can be switched without lag or connections being missed

Cloud gaming specific, designed exclusively for use with Android and iOS devices (not for use with consoles

Speaker: Φ8mm Dynamic, Neodymium Magnet, 20Hz-20kHz, 32 Ω

Output: 103±3db

Earbud charge time: 1.5 hours (15 minutes Quick Charge = 1 hour playtime)

Four sets of gel eartips, and additional JLab Cush Fins, to ensure a perfect fit in each ear

IP55 rating

About JLab Audio

JLab Audio is an award-winning designer of personal audio, including earbuds, headphones and microphones. JLab Audio was founded in 2005 with the mission to enhance an active lifestyle through incredible sound, inspired design and innovative technology without the rock star price. No matter your passion, JLab Audio keeps you GOing with high-quality gear; inspired designs and world-class, hassle-free customer support. For more information visit www.jlabaudio.com.

*Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Stereo Headphones, Bluetooth Capable, No wire/no band, Oct. 2018-April 2020.

