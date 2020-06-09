Medical Gloves Market Showing Tremendous Growth by 2027 with Top Players like Semperit AG Holding, Supermax Corporation Berhad., ANSELL LTD., Medline Industries, Inc. Along with COVID-19 Impact

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has added an exhaustive research study of the Medical Gloves Market detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. The research report has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data.



The Medical Gloves Market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period. The Medical Gloves market is driven by the increasing prevalence of this disease across different parts of the globe. This has increased the need to protect the world from the virus, thereby expected to positively impact the market growth. Furthermore, increasing R&D activities by various pharmaceutical & biotechnology players for the development of potential vaccines is anticipated to foster the market growth.

Medical Gloves Market is Booming with Higher CAGR with factors such as increasing prices of raw material and toxic reactions due to gloves will hamper the growth of the market in emerging economies. Medical Gloves Market is Growing Due to Increasing Incidence of Acute and Chronic Diseases

Medical Gloves Market has shown an exceptional penetration in developed economies such as U.S. and Canada. Increasing incidence of acute and chronic diseases, provision of improved hospital infrastructure and prevalence in majority of players in these regions, which will accelerate the growth of the market.

Medical Gloves Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the medical gloves market is attaining a significant growth due to factors such as rising awareness among the consumers regarding safety and hygiene, increasing number of hospitals across the globe and surging occurrence of acute and chronic diseases will accelerate the growth of the medical gloves market in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Now the question is which are the other regions that medical gloves market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in Asia-Pacific medical gloves market and the market leaders targeting China and India to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global medical gloves market are Semperit AG Holding, Supermax Corporation Berhad., ANSELL LTD., Medline Industries, Inc., YTY Group., Cardinal Health, Medicom, Arista Networks, Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, asiaEP.com, Rubbercare Protection Products Blue Sail, JIANGSU JAYSUN GLOVE CO.,LTD, Shandong Yuyuan Group, Zhanjiang Jiali Glove Products Co., Ltd., ANSELL LTD., McKesson Corporation, Dynarex Corporation, Top Glove Corporation Bhd and among others.

How does this market Insights help?

Medical Gloves Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR from 2020 to 2027



Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth



What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them



Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations



To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Medical Gloves Market” and its commercial landscape

Key Pointers Covered in the Medical Gloves Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Size





Market New Sales Volumes





Market Replacement Sales Volumes





Installed Base





Market By Brands





Market Procedure Volumes





Market Product Price Analysis





Market Healthcare Outcomes





Regulatory Framework and Changes





Prices and Reimbursement Analysis





Market Shares in different regions





Recent Developments for Market Competitors





Market upcoming applications





Market innovators study

Competitive Analysis

Global Medical Gloves Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical gloves market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Medical Gloves Market

Global medical gloves market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All country based analysis of the medical gloves market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product type the market is segmented into examination, surgical and chemotherapy. Based on form type the market is segmented into powdered form and powdered-free. Based on raw material type the market is segmented into latex, nitrile rubber, vinyl rubber and polyisoprene. Based on usage type the market is segmented into disposable, reusable and others. Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into direct selling, medical store, online and others. The end-user covered for the report is hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic centers, rehabilitation centers and others.





Medical gloves are disposable gloves which are made up of polymers of different kinds such as latex, nitrile, rubber, vinyl and neoprene as these are available in powdered and non-powdered form that will become comfortable when put on. These gloves are used by surgeons while performing medical examinations and procedures.

Market Definition:

Medical gloves are disposable gloves worn by surgeons during medical examinations and procedures. Different polymers like nitrile rubber, latex, neoprene and polyvinyl chloride are used make medical gloves. Gloves are powdered or unpowered with cornstarch to lubricate the gloves.

Market Drivers

Increasing awareness about safety and hygiene among the customers is driving the growth of the market





Rising incidences of various acute and chronic diseases are driving the market growth





Increasing numbers of hospital is also contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High prices of raw material are affecting the growth of the market





Toxic reactions are being caused by the gloves which is hampering the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Health and Hygiene UK launches world’s first antimicrobial latex examination gloves and antimicrobial disposable healthcare which is made with d2p anti-microbial technology from symphony environmental. This launch is an important milestone for both the companies to introduce more products in future





In November 2017, Owens & Minor signs agreement to purchase Halyard Health’s S&IP business. S&IP’s infection prevention offers medical gloves protective apparel, surgical drapes and gowns which are highly regarded in the industry. This agreement will help in increasing scale and profit across Owens and Minor’s global business and also enhance the company product portfolio

Table of Contents-Snapshot

– Executive Summary

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global medical gloves market outlook in the developed and emerging markets





The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period





Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period





The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

