HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 First-Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS), one of the largest industrial distributors in North America, today reported Net sales of $1.4 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 ended May 3, 2020, a decrease of $98 million, or 6.6 percent, as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019.



"The COVID-19 pandemic has created extraordinary challenges, but our focus has remained clear. We have prioritized the health and well-being of our associates and their families while continuing to serve our customers and our communities. Our associates have worked tirelessly to fulfill our responsibilities and I am proud of each and every one of them," stated Joe DeAngelo, Chairman and CEO of HD Supply. "We are encouraged by improving results in May, and we will continue to support our customers and communities as they work to safely resume economic activity."

Gross profit decreased $35 million, or 6.0 percent, to $550 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, as compared to $585 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Gross profit was 39.4 percent of Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of approximately 20 basis points from 39.2 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Operating income decreased $49 million, or 28.8 percent, to $121 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, as compared to $170 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Operating income was 8.7 percent of Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, down approximately 270 basis points from 11.4 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Net income decreased $35 million, or 32.7 percent, to $72 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, as compared to $107 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Net income per diluted share decreased $0.18, or 28.6 percent, to $0.45 for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, as compared to $0.63 for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased $40 million, or 19.7 percent, to $163 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, as compared to $203 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was 11.7 percent of Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, down approximately 190 basis points from 13.6 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Adjusted net income decreased $35 million, or 24.5 percent, to $108 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, as compared to $143 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted net income per diluted share decreased $0.17, or 20.2 percent, to $0.67 for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, as compared to $0.84 for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

As of May 3, 2020, HD Supply’s combined liquidity of $797 million was comprised of $147 million in cash and cash equivalents and $650 million of additional available borrowings (excluding $85 million of borrowings on available cash balances) under HD Supply, Inc.'s senior asset-based lending facility, based on qualifying inventory and receivables. HD Supply’s May 3, 2020 combined liquidity increased by $169 million from its fiscal 2019 year-end combined liquidity of $628 million.

Business Unit Performance

Facilities Maintenance

Net sales decreased $90 million, or 11.7 percent, to $682 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, as compared to $772 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $36 million, or 26.9 percent, to $98 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, as compared to $134 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was 14.4 percent of Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, down approximately 300 basis points from 17.4 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Construction & Industrial

Net sales decreased $8 million, or 1.1 percent, to $713 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, as compared to $721 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $4 million, or 5.8 percent, to $65 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, as compared to $69 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was 9.1 percent of Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, down approximately 50 basis points from 9.6 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

First-Quarter Monthly Sales Performance

Net sales for February, March and April of fiscal 2020 were $461 million, $462 million and $472 million, respectively. There were 20 selling days in February, 20 selling days in March and 25 selling days in April of fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019. Average year-over-year daily sales changes for February, March and April of fiscal 2020 as compared to fiscal 2019 were an increase of 8.8 percent, an increase of 0.5 percent and a decrease of 22.6 percent, respectively.

Preliminary May Sales Results

Preliminary Net sales in May 2020 were approximately $431 million, which represents a year-over-year average daily decline of approximately 7.3 percent. Preliminary May year-over-year average daily Net sales decline by business segment was 13.4 percent in Facilities Maintenance and 1.4 percent in Construction & Industrial. There were 19 selling days in both May 2020 and May 2019. May’s Net sales performance improved throughout the month in both Facilities Maintenance and Construction & Industrial.

2020 Outlook

The company will not be providing a second quarter 2020 or fiscal full year 2020 outlook in light of the ongoing coronavirus disease (“COVID-19”) outbreak. A further discussion relating to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 will take place on our fiscal 2020 first-quarter conference call.

Fiscal 2020 First-Quarter Conference Call

HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Amounts in millions, except share and per share data, Unaudited Three Months Ended May 3, 2020 May 5, 2019 Net Sales $ 1,395 $ 1,493 Cost of sales 845 908 Gross Profit 550 585 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 396 392 Depreciation and amortization 27 25 Restructuring and separation 6 (2 ) Total operating expenses 429 415 Operating Income 121 170 Interest expense 25 28 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 96 142 Provision for income taxes 24 35 Net Income $ 72 $ 107 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 1 — Unrealized loss on cash flow hedge, net of tax of $6 and $1 (16 ) (5 ) Total Comprehensive Income $ 57 $ 102 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding (thousands) Basic 160,830 170,000 Diluted 161,190 170,712 Earnings Per Share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.63 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.63





HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Amounts in millions, except per share data, Unaudited May 3, 2020 February 2, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 147 $ 34 Receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $24 and $19 690 754 Inventories 832 771 Other current assets 89 104 Total current assets 1,758 1,663 Property and equipment, net 387 391 Operating lease right-of-use assets 474 480 Goodwill 1,991 1,991 Intangible assets, net 169 175 Deferred tax asset 2 2 Other assets 14 13 Total assets $ 4,795 $ 4,715 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 455 $ 414 Accrued compensation and benefits 58 71 Current installments of long-term debt 11 11 Current lease liabilities 122 110 Other current liabilities 188 208 Total current liabilities 834 814 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 2,033 2,035 Deferred tax liabilities 35 33 Long-term lease liabilities 365 383 Other liabilities 115 98 Total liabilities 3,382 3,363 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.01; 1 billion shares authorized; 162.0 million and 161.4 million shares issued and outstanding at May 3, 2020, and February 2, 2020, respectively 2 2 Paid-in capital 4,103 4,097 Accumulated deficit (1,050 ) (1,122 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (67 ) (52 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 44.1 million shares at May 3, 2020 and February 2, 2020, respectively (1,575 ) (1,573 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,413 1,352 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,795 $ 4,715





HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Amounts in millions, Unaudited Three Months Ended May 3, 2020 May 5, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 72 $ 107 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29 27 Provision for credit losses 9 2 Non-cash interest expense 2 2 Stock‑based compensation expense 7 7 Deferred income taxes — 32 Other — 1 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions & dispositions: (Increase) decrease in receivables 54 (51 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories (62 ) (43 ) (Increase) decrease in other current assets 1 (5 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 20 49 Increase (decrease) in other long-term liabilities 5 — Net cash provided by operating activities 137 128 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (21 ) (26 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment — 2 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (21 ) (24 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of treasury shares (1 ) (12 ) Repayments of long-term debt (3 ) (3 ) Repayments of financing liabilities — (88 ) Borrowings on long-term revolver debt 339 327 Repayments on long-term revolver debt (337 ) (325 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee benefit plans 3 4 Tax withholdings on stock-based awards (4 ) (5 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3 ) (102 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents — — Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 113 $ 2 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 34 38 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 147 $ 40





HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT REPORTING Amounts in millions, Unaudited Facilities Maintenance Construction & Industrial Eliminations Total Operations Three Months Ended May 3, 2020 Net sales $ 682 $ 713 $ — $ 1,395 Adjusted EBITDA 98 65 — 163 Depreciation(1) & Software Amortization 13 10 — 23 Other Intangible Amortization 2 4 — 6 Three Months Ended May 5, 2019 Net sales $ 772 $ 721 $ — $ 1,493 Adjusted EBITDA 134 69 — 203 Depreciation(1) & Software Amortization 10 11 — 21 Other Intangible Amortization 2 4 — 6

(1) Depreciation includes amounts recorded within Cost of sales in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents a reconciliation of Net income, the most directly comparable financial measure under GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (amounts in millions):

Three Months Ended May 3, 2020

May 5, 2019 Net income $ 72 $ 107 Interest expense, net 25 28 Provision for income taxes 24 35 Depreciation and amortization (1) 29 27 Restructuring and separation charges (2) 6 (2 ) Stock-based compensation 7 7 Acquisition and integration costs (3) — 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 163 $ 203

(1) Depreciation and amortization includes amounts recorded within Cost of sales in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2) Represents the costs related to separation activities and personnel changes, primarily severance and other employee-related costs. For the three months ended May 5, 2019, the Company recognized a favorable termination of the lease for its former corporate headquarters.

(3) Represents the costs incurred in the acquisition and integration of business acquisitions, including A.H. Harris Construction Supplies.

Adjusted Net Income

The following table presents a reconciliation of Net income, the most directly comparable financial measure under U.S. GAAP, to Adjusted net income for the periods presented (amounts in millions):

Three Months Ended May 3, 2020

May 5, 2019 Net income $ 72 $ 107 Plus: Provision for income taxes 24 35 Less: Cash income taxes — (4 ) Plus: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (other than software) 6 6 Plus: Restructuring and separation charges (1) 6 (2 ) Plus: Acquisition and integration costs (2) — 1 Adjusted Net Income $ 108 $ 143 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 161,190 170,712 Adjusted net income per share – diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.84

(1) Represents the costs related to separation activities and personnel changes, primarily severance and other employee-related costs. For the three months ended May 5, 2019, the Company recognized a favorable termination of the lease for its former corporate headquarters.

(2) Represents the costs incurred in the acquisition and integration of business acquisitions, including A.H. Harris Construction Supplies.



