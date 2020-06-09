Parkinson’s Disease and COVID-19: Study Highlights That Parkinson Does Not Increase the Risk of SARS-CoV-2 Infection
The study shows that the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection is not increased in people with Parkinson's disease, who might also present milder symptoms if infected.TORONTO, CANADA, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A scientific study was conducted to better understand the relationship between Parkinson's disease and COVID-19 and try to establish whether patients affected by this disease are more exposed to the risk of developing COVID-19 and – if so – whether they experience a more severe form of the illness compared to people without Parkinson's disease. This research, conducted at the Parkinson and Parkinsonism Centre of Pini-CTO Hospital in Milano and supported by “Fondazione Grigioni per il Morbo di Parkinson,” recently published in the international scientific journal Movement Disorders.1
"We managed to complete a remarkable work, the most significant conducted so far due to the number of Parkinsonian patients involved in a well-specified geographical population. The study was conducted among patients living in Lombardy, one of the regions most affected by COVID-19 worldwide"- declares Gianni Pezzoli, President of the Fondazione Grigioni per il Morbo di Parkinson and former Director of the Parkinson and Parkinsonism Centre of Gaetano Pini-CTO Hospital in Milan. “With this study, we tried to answer the main questions around the risks, symptoms and possible fatal developments of SARS CoV-2 infection in patients with Parkinson's disease. What has emerged is that these patients are neither more at risk of developing COVID-19 nor have the tendency to present with more severe symptoms or worse outcome."
The study involved 1,486 patients followed at the Parkinson and Parkinsonism Centre in Milan with a clinical diagnosis of Parkinson's disease and living in Lombardy, and 1,207 family members used as a control group. The analysis showed that COVID-19 infection rate, mortality and clinical pictures are substantially similar between the two groups. Among COVID-19 cases, 105 cases were identified among Parkinson’s disease patients (7.1%) versus 92 cases among the controls (7.6%), with mortality rates of 5.7% and 7.6%, respectively. The clinical manifestations of the infection were also similar, with fever, cough and nasal congestion among the most recurrent symptoms in both groups.
The only differences found were a lower rate of breathing difficulties and a lower percentage of hospitalizations in patients with Parkinson's disease. The first result is probably related to the fact that Parkinsonian patients can present symptoms of respiratory difficulty independently from COVID-19 and therefore this feature wasn’t considered a consequence of the infection by the patients; the lower rate of hospitalizations is presumably due to the propensity to manage Parkinsonian patients at home.
The study also analyzed the possible risk factors for COVID-19 in Parkinson's disease patients. In addition to a pre-existing obesity and chronic respiratory diseases - factors already identified in other series - a younger age and the lack of vitamin D supplementation also emerged.
"Among the risk factors, the effect of a younger age could be the result of more aggressive preventive measures adopted in older patients" - explains Pezzoli. “Perhaps the most interesting data obtained from the study concerns the deficiency of vitamin D3 as a possible risk factor."
The between-group comparison showed indeed that Parkinsonian patients with COVID-19 had a lower level of supplementation than the patients who did not develop the infection.
Alfonso Fasano, neurologist at the University Health Network and professor at the University of Toronto - also author of the study, adds: "the role of vitamin D as an immunomodulator has been well known for years, as has emerged - for example - in patients with multiple sclerosis. Its protective role against COVID-19 has recently been hypothesized on the basis of epidemiological data, such as the greatest incidence in world regions with low exposure to sunlight (necessary for the endogenous production of the vitamin). Our data obtained in Italian patients has been recently confirmed by studies measuring the plasmatic levels of vitamin D in patients with COVID-19 without Parkinson's disease. Although promising, the results of our research warrant further studies also taking into account confounding factors such as the exposure to sunlight and dietary habits".
Overall, the relationship between vitamin D and Parkinson's disease remains an open field of investigation: it is known that low levels of vitamin D are associated with cognitive deterioration and the development of Parkinson's disease in a more severe form, even if the absolute certainty of its role is not yet known and if it is a cause, or rather an effect, of the progression associated with the disease.
Media Contacts
Alexa Giorgi
Senior Public Affairs Advisor
Toronto Western Hospital
+1 416.603.5800 x6776 alexa.giorgi@uhn.ca
1Fasano A, Cereda E, Barichella M, et al. COVID-19 in Parkinson's Disease Patients Living in Lombardy, Italy [published online ahead of print, 2020 Jun 2]. Mov Disord. 2020;10.1002/mds.28176. doi:10.1002/mds.28176
Alexa Giorgi
Toronto Western Hospital
+1 416-603-5800
email us here