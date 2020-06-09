Roofing Materials Market to Reach USD 151.49 Billion by 2027; Rising Cognizance about Bituminous Benefits to Stimulate Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are Owens Corning, CertainTeed Corporation, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Braas Monier Building S.A., Johns Manville, IKO Industries Ltd., GAF Materials Corporation, TAMKO Building Products, Inc., Carlisle Companies Incorporated, etc

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global roofing materials market size is predicted to reach USD 151.49 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. The growing investment in commercial and residential buildings for renovation and restoration will spur opportunities for the market. The rising utilization of bituminous as a roofing alternative owing to its excellent benefits such as cost-effectiveness, protection against elements and appealing designs will bolster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Roofing Materials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Bituminous, Tile, Metal, Elastomeric, and Others), and By End-Use (Residential, Non-Residential, and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 119.69 billion in 2019.





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had an adverse impact on majority of the businesses across the world. Accounting to the strict measures taken by governments of major countries, it has become increasingly difficult to carry out business operations. The report will include the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global. It will also include the strategies that major companies are adopting to overcome the downfalls during this pandemic.

The report states that the market value was at USD 119.69 billion in 2019. It also contains the following:

Detailed examination of the factors driving the market;

In-depth study of the market segments;

Comprehensive analysis of the regional prospects and competitive milieu of the market; and

Careful assessment of the various challenges facing the market.





Market Driver:

Burgeoning Construction Industry to Back Massive Development

The model welfare government schemes for existing infrastructure and buildings will contribute massively to the growth of the market. The ongoing projects including residential, non-residential, and commercial building plans in the developing nations will influence the tremendous growth of the market. The rising consumer spending on manufactured products and services will have a progressive effect on the market during the forecast period. The growing proclivity about the prominence of roofs in the enhancement of building’s appeal will promote the growth of the market. For instance, roofs offer weatherproof protection against rain, heat snow, and other elements. The rising application of metal, EPDM, and built-up roofs in commercial buildings will enable speedy expansion of the market. In addition, the flourishing global construction industry will create lucrative opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.



Market Restraint:

Covid-19 Outbreak to Thwart Construction Sector Advancement

The fabrication in roofing materials can affect the prolongment of rooftops, which in turn, will dampen the growth of the market. The climatic conditions can be a major challenge, materials that can’t withstand extreme heat and ultraviolet radiation from will further restrict the augmentation of the market. Moreover, the high initial cost of metal roofing will negatively impact the market in the foreseeable future. Besides, the coronavirus crisis is expected to distress the construction sector; halt of construction work and other building activities will limit the market progression. The shutdowns of factories and transportation restrictions will further aggravate the industry growth.





Regional Analysis:

Rising Refurbishment Activities to Aid Expansion in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 44.61 Billion in 2019 and is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the growing construction sector. The refurbishment activities of commercial and residential buildings in India and China will contribute positively to the growth of the market in the region. The surge in industrial operations and growing population will have a positive impact on the market. The expansion of various commercial spaces and offices will promote the growth of the market. In addition, the flourishing residential construction activities in India will enable the healthy growth of the market. For instance, the Indian government has announced a target of 20 million affordable houses by 2022. These factors together will favor the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Key Development:

February 2019 – Brickability Group plc announced the acquisition of McCann Roofing Products Limited, a global leader of high-quality roofing products for the construction industry. The new development of the company will support its distribution network to serve the construction industry abundantly with innovative products.



List of key Companies Operating in the Roofing Materials Market are:

Owens Corning (U.S.)

CertainTeed Corporation (U.S.)

Atlas Roofing Corporation (U.S.)

Braas Monier Building S.A. (U.K.)

Johns Manville (U.S.)

IKO Industries Ltd. (U.S.)

GAF Materials Corporation (U.S.)

TAMKO Building Products, Inc. (U.S.)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (U.S.)

Firestone Building Products Company, LLC (U.S.)

Other Key Players





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Roofing Materials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Material, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Global Roofing Materials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Bituminous Tile Metal Elastomeric Others



TOC Continued…!!!







