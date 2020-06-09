Global Electric Cars Market Growth Rate, 2030

Electric Cars Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electric cars market is expected to decline from $533.4 billion in 2019 to 515.8 billion in 2020 at a rate of -3.3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $1150.7 billion in 2023 at a rate of about 30.7%. The growth is mainly because of their low cost, low maintenance, less carbon emission, convenient charging, less noise from the engine, higher fuel costs, and most importantly being environmentally friendly. However, the lack of standardization of charging infrastructure is slowing down the electric cars market.

The electric car market consists of electric car sales and services related to it. An electric car is an electric vehicle that runs by a chargeable battery such as Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, Fuel Cell Battery. Electric cars are available in Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) which are used for personal use or commercial use.

The global electric cars market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV); Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV); Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

By Battery Type: Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP); Lithium–Nickel–Manganese Cobalt Oxide (Li-NMC); Lithium–Titanate oxide (LTO) battery; Lithium–Nickel–Cobalt–Aluminum oxide (NCA) battery; Nickel–metal hydride (NiMH) battery; Lead Acid Battery

By Geography: The global electric cars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific electric cars market accounts for the largest share in the global electric cars market.

Trends In The Electric Cars Market

The development of wireless charging facilities for electric vehicles is the greatest opportunity for both OEMs and end-users. Wireless charging enables charging of an electric vehicle without any inconvenience of finding the right cable connector at the charging point, and/or stopping by at any charging station.

