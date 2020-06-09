Sodexo partners with Bureau Veritas to introduce a hygiene verification label designed to support business reopening

/EIN News/ -- Paris, June 9, 2020, 8am – Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life Services, and Bureau Veritas, world leader in testing, inspection and certification, have joined forces to introduce a hygiene verification label for Sodexo procedures and services. This label forms part of Sodexo’s global endeavors to help clients and consumers resume work in complete confidence.

This label gives further quality assurance to our clients and consumers that all necessary health steps have been taken when organizations reopen post-lockdown. It bolsters the ‘rise with Sodexo’ programs and the Sodexo Medical Advisory Council measures.

It covers both facilities management on-site services (i.e. reception, cleaning, disinfection, security and maintenance services), and catering services (adapted to take in to account social distancing and contactless services).

The label will be immediately introduced in France, UK, USA and Canada and then gradually rolled out in other countries.

Sylvia Metayer, Sodexo Chief Growth Officer, said: “Reestablishing trust among people so they have total peace of mind when resuming on-site work is absolutely paramount. Teaming up with Bureau Veritas, an independent auditor of workplace best practices and measures, is further proof of our commitment to support our clients, consumers and people so they can go back to work in complete confidence”.

Didier Michaud-Daniel, CEO of Bureau Veritas, said: "We are proud to be Sodexo's partner in this international labeling project. The health and safety of clients, consumers and employees have always been core concerns of our two companies and have now become an absolute priority in this new normal. Through this collaboration, Bureau Veritas reaffirms its commitment to shaping a world of trust, which is an essential foundation for a sustainable society model”.

Further details about Sodexo’s ‘ rise with Sodexo’ program and Medical Advisory Council .

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 67 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 470,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

…/…

Key figures (as of August 31, 2019)

22 billion euro in consolidated revenues

470,000 employees

19th largest private employer worldwide

67 countries

100 million consumers served daily

9.9 billion euro in market capitalization (as of April 20, 2020)

Contacts

Media Nathalie LAMBERT

Tel: +33 1 57 75 86 53



Nathalie.lambert@sodexo.com Mathieu SCARAVETTI

Tél : +33 1 57 75 81 28

Mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com



Attachment