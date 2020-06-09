Dr. Robert Renteria Receives the WBC Heroes for Humanity Award
by Fran BriggsNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Robert Renteria has received the Heroes for Humanity Award. The honor was given by the World Boxing Council (WBC) on June 5, 2020, his publicist announced today. The distinction recognizes individuals who are illustrating exceptional, steadfast courage and willpower during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have always admired Robert for the good he does within the community,” stated Jill Diamond, International Secretary of the World Boxing Council. “He’s a role model and advocate for those who need an intelligent voice. We are very proud to acknowledge him a WBC Hero for Humanity.”
As Senior Advisor to ArchAngels BioRecovery Inc., a leader in COVID-19 expertise, bio-remediation, and infection control, Dr. Renteria proposed and will oversee the plan for hiring up to 150 veterans, including disabled veterans.
The United States military provides training in chemical bacteriological warfare. Veterans have extensive knowledge in this area and know the principles of contamination, decontamination, and personal protection.
Dr. Renteria, who is a disabled veteran himself, expressed gratitude for the award and explained the importance of providing veterans the opportunity to assist in preventing the spread of the virus.
"I am thankful, proud, and honored beyond words to be a WBC Heroes for Humanity Award recipient. Veterans perform as a team and always have the best interest of those they work with and for, in mind,” Renteria stated. “These men and women are among the most elite heroes. ArchAngels BioRecovery Inc. recognizes their extremely high standards which are needed to help contain COVID-19."
ABOUT DR. ROBERT RENTERIA
Dr. Robert Renteria is an executive trainer, professional speaker, and Senior Advisor to ArchAngels BioRecovery Inc. He is also a disabled U.S. army veteran. During his seven-plus year career, Dr. Renteria served in many capacities and leadership roles. He was an elite soldier, former paratrooper, and non-commissioned officer. In Nuremberg, Germany he served in tactical operations. While deployed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina he was assigned to psychological operations and spearheaded the reactivation of the Third Special Forces Group. As a critically acclaimed speaker, Dr. Robert Renteria is instrumental in expanding national and international youth and anti-violence initiatives.
