Aircraft Line Maintenance Market to Reach USD 23.67 Billion by 2027; Stirring Innovations in MRO to Enable Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are ANA Line Maintenance Technics Co., Ltd., Ameco, BCT Aviation Maintenance Ltd, Monarch Aircraft EngineeringLtd, STS Aviation Group, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., Nayak Group, Delta TechOps, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited and others

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft line maintenance market size is expected to reach USD 23.67 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period. The growing concerns regarding public safety and management will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Transit Checks, and Routine Checks), By Aircraft Type (Commercial, Military), By Platform (Traditional Line Maintenance, Digital Line Maintenance), By Service (Engine and APU Service, Component Replacement and Rigging Services, Aircraft On Ground Service, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 20.21 billion in 2019. The rising improvements and advancements in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of the aviation industry will support the growth of the market.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/aircraft-line-maintenance-market-102864





List of the Key Companies Operating in the Aircraft Line Maintenance Market are :

ANA Line Maintenance Technics Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Ameco (China)

BCT Aviation Maintenance Ltd (The U.K.)

Monarch Aircraft EngineeringLtd (Germany)

STS Aviation Group, Inc. (The U.S.)

United Airlines, Inc. (The U.S)

Nayak Group (Germany)

Delta TechOps (The U.S.)

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (China)





Market Driver:

Integration of Big Data and IoT to Enhance Market Potential

The rising utilization of big data to store chunks of data and processing will have a tremendous impact on the growth of the market. The escalating demand of IoT for its predictive techniques and methods to reduce maintenance delays will enable speedy expansion of the market in the forthcoming years. The development of wearable technologies will boost the MRO services, which, in turn, will create opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The evolving industry regulations will create lucrative business opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. The utilization of advanced technologies by the industry such as google glass or pebble watch for immediate responses and resolution of critical issues will subsequently foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.





Gain More Insights into the Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/aircraft-line-maintenance-market-102864







Furthermore, the growing employment of artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce maintenance time and aircraft failures will uplift the aircraft line maintenance share during the forecast period. for instance, AI allows mechanics to perform tasks handsfree, which eases the operational burden. The use of Smart AI-based solutions in the aviation industry will contribute positively to the growth of the market. However, the coronavirus crisis will have an adverse outcome for the aviation industry during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Modernization of Contemporary Aircraft Systems to Foster Growth in Europe

North America is likely to hold the largest share in the global market owing to the increasing technological advancement in the aviation industry. The market in Europe is predicted to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the upgradation of conventional aircraft systems. The growing investment in robust airports and services will influence healthy growth in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to hold the lion’s share during the forecast period owing to the surge in aircraft deliveries. The booming aviation industry in India will have a positive impact on the market in the foreseeable future. The improvement in airport infrastructure and services will accelerate the aircraft line maintenance market growth in Asia Pacific. Nonetheless, the coronavirus crisis is likely to hamper the growth of the global market.





Quick Buy – Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102864







Key Development:

September 2019: FL Technics, a global provider of aircraft MRO services announced that it has stretched its EASA Part-145 approval to provide line maintenance services to Airbus A320neo family aircraft. The company also revealed that plans to offer services related to the A320neo family aircraft in the company’s line stations at Dubai, Vienna, Tbilisi, Riga and Kiev airports



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Transit Checks Routine Checks Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Aircraft Type Commercial Narrow Body Wide Body Regional Jets Freight Military Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform Traditional Line Maintenance Digital Line Maintenance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Engine and APU Service Component Replacement and Rigging Services Aircraft On Ground Service Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America



TOC Continued…!







Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/aircraft-line-maintenance-market-102864







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Airport Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (International, and Domestic), By Application (Aeronautical Services, Non-Aeronautical Services), By Infrastructure Type (Greenfield Airport, Brownfield Airport), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Airport Security Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, by Security Type (Access Control, Cyber security, Perimeter Security, Screening, Surveillance, and Others), By System (Metal Detectors, Fiber Optic Perimeter Intrusion, Backscatter X-Ray Systems, Cabin Baggage Screening Systems, and Others), By Airport Model (Airport 2.0, Airport 3.0, and Airport 4.0), By Airport Class (Class A, Class B, and Class C), and Regional Forecast,2020- 2027

Smart Airport Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Platform (Hardware Systems, Data Management, Software Systems, and Others), Airport Model (Airport 2.0, Airport 3.0, and Airport 4.0), Airport Size (Small, Medium, and Large), Application (Airside, Landside, Terminal Side), Airport Operation (Aeronautical and Non-aeronautical), and Regional Forecasts, 2020- 2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

ortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

