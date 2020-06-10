Is The Song "Jesus Was A Person Of Color" One Of The Anthems Of This Moment?
Sons Of New York - Releases New Music Video - Jesus Was A Person Of Color
My job as a storyteller dealing with such topics, is to try and speak truth to power, to bear witness and amplify the voices of all those victims. I can only hope that I hit the mark.””LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sons Of New York release a brand new music video titled Jesus Was A Person Of Color. The song title would suggest that the song is religious but in truth it takes the religious right to task while at the same time elevating Jesus’s message of love, equality and justice. Pulling no punches, songwriter Roger Campo lays out an indictment of the hypocrisy and the damaging effects the Evangelical religious right has imposed on America.
— Roger Campo
Roger states “a lot of destructive public policy is driven by the American religious right in the name of God and Jesus and often times directed at people of color who look more like Jesus than the false image right wing Evangelicals worship. I just wanted to call it out.”
Roger is not new to socially conscious music and says this moment seemed timely and called out for the video. "Throughout history men and governments have twisted universal truths and religious scriptures to promote their own dark agendas. The Evangelical right wing in America needs to stop using Jesus and the bible as props to promote their racist agenda. Even right now with this galvanizing moment in our nation's history, some will still go so far as to literally hold up the bible, in an attempt to send a perverse covert signal, although it might be held upside down and backwards."
Roger points out "Hopefully this song and video can be one of the many countervailing messages that helps bring about change. In the memory of George Floyd and all the other African American victims of police brutality and murder. In the broad recognition that Black Lives Matter. As a Hispanic American, in the memory of all those children and adults who have died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In the name of all those families who were separated by that agency. In the memory of all the minorities who have been victims of police brutality and murder. This has to change now. My job as a storyteller dealing with such topics, is to try and speak truth to power, to bear witness and amplify the voices of all those victims. I can only hope that I hit the mark.”
In three days the video has over 140,000 YouTube views. Many YouTube viewer comments speak of healing and being comforted by the song and video. Well worth the time to watch.
