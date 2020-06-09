Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Software Report 2020-2026 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more

A new market study, titled “Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Software Market Size 2020-2026”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Software Market

This report focuses on the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study
Veeam
Zerto
SolarWinds
Datto
Unitrends
InterVision
Macrium
ShadowProtect
Avast Business
BackBox

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
Web Based

Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
