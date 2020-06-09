WCG to Host Suds for Kids Charity Car Wash
WCG, a tax and accounting firm in Colorado Springs, is hosting a charity car wash on Friday, June 12, from 9am to 3pm for Children’s Hospital Colorado.COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, U.S.A., June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WCG Inc., located in Colorado Spring’s Flying Horse neighborhood, has connected with Children’s Hospital Colorado to wash cars, collect donations, match those donations and then donate all proceeds to help fund medical research and functions. According to their website, “When it was founded in 1908 in Denver, Children’s Colorado set out to be a leader in providing the best healthcare outcomes for children. That calling has consistently made us one of the top children’s hospitals in the nation and a place parents across the Rocky Mountain region have come to trust.”
Bring your dirty car to our office located at 2393 Flying Horse Club Drive, and the wonderful WCG staff will give it a good cleaning. Enjoy some lemonade as well (self-serve in individually wrapped cups of course).
Suggested donation for the car wash is $10, and $5 for lemonade. WCG will proudly match all donations dollar for dollar, and donate to Children’s Hospital of Colorado on behalf of Jonah Pfennigs who recently lost a life long battle with cancer at the age of 20.
Don’t forget! WCG is also a drop off location for Care and Share. Their mission is to ensure that the one in eight Southern Coloradans at risk of hunger have access to enough healthy and nutritious food to thrive. Without adequate access to food, children cannot develop successfully, families cannot plan for their future, and seniors find it more difficult to remain independent.
Therefore, please bring your non-perishable food items to be donated while your car gets cleaned and your thirst gets quenched.
