CBD Tech Stock Company GDET (OTC: $GDET) Announces the Re-launch of its Dream Card Division
GD Entertainment and Technology (GDET) announces the redesign & relaunch of its Dream Card enterprise; specialized, customizable, premium payment cards.
GD Entertainment and Technology (Other OTC:GDET)FORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking #Entertainment/ #Technology #CBD #Stock News - GDET (OTC: $GDET) Announces its Relaunch of the Dream Card Division; @GDEntertainmen4
(Investorideas.com Newswire ) Breaking Entertainment & Technology CBD Stock News - GD Entertainment and Technology (OTC: GDET) (“GDET” or the “Company”) is excited to announce the redesign and relaunch of its Dream Card enterprise (gdet.co/dream-card), which specializes in fully customizable, premium quality payment cards.
The redesign and relaunch strategy is geared toward capitalizing on the unmet demand and strong growth opportunity of the prepaid gift card marketplace, which was valued over $1.84 billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow to a total size exceeding $5.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of nearly 15%, according to Allied Market Research.
Management notes that the Company plans to differentiate itself in the prepaid gift card market by leveraging its existing Dream Card infrastructure that will create a greater “user friendly” experience. This will allow for personalization of prepaid cards, including a metal card and imagery, to offer end users a highly personal touch currently unavailable in the marketplace. Customers will be able to create cards with logos for clubs, their choice of celebrities, BF’s, GF’s, pets or specialty themes. The Company can apply this touch to the already existing core model of upgrading Credit cards to this design as well.
Anil Idnani, CEO of GDET, commented, “We continue to strategize with streamlining and efficiency as our top priority – seeking to maximize growth in only those areas that represent a truly powerful ROI opportunity. Dream Card fits that model. That said, the division needed an overhaul since we acquired the business. We are extremely excited about the changes being put in place, and we are targeting full revamped launch by the end of this month.”
About GDET
GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company is now primarily focused on building the #1 online source for high-quality CBD-based products at TheGreeneryCo.com https://www.thegreeneryco.com/
Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.
Contact:
GD Entertainment and Technology https://gdet.co/
732-851-3756
anil@gdet.co
www.gdet.co
1 Bridge Plaza
2nd Floor
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
