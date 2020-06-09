DLI issues approximately $50M in UI payments for the week of June 1 through June 5

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that over 47,000 Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments totaling approximately $50M were issued over the week of June 1 through June 5, providing benefits to Montanans impacted by COVID-19.

That figure includes regular UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits, and the additional $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits.

“As we move forward with the phased reopening of Montana's economy, we know these benefits are continuing to provide support for workers still affected by COVID-19,” Acting Commissioner Brenda Nordlund said. “DLI staff are diligently working to ensure all Montanans receive the UI benefits they are eligible for as quickly and accurately as possible.”

Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of June 1 through June 5:

Date payments distributed Regular UI Payments Reg. UI & PEUC FPUC Benefits PUA Payments PUA-FPUC Payments PEUC Benefits Total Payments - $ Total # of Payments 1-Jun $8,005,010 $19,693,800 $160,833 $452,909 $361,235 $28,673,787 31,306 2-Jun $- $- $- $- $- $- - 3-Jun $1,719,873 $4,223,400 $1,824,098 $5,979,691 $148,973 $13,896,035 12,872 4-Jun $663,363 $1,227,000 $412,451 $1,205,400 $18,657 $3,526,871 1,818 5-Jun $419,594 $1,002,600 $494,365 $1,435,056 $79,885 $3,431,500 1,527 Total $10,807,840 $26,146,800 $2,891,747 $9,073,056 $608,750 $49,528,193 47,523

Payments created on June 2 were distributed on June 3. The above figures do not represent the number of individuals who have received payment. Individual claimants could have two payments in that total, or one payment representing two weeks’ worth of benefits.

DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for those that fall under the PUA eligibility guidelines . Those with technical, eligibility, or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.