FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE MONDAY, JUNE 8, 2020 CONTACT: Andrea Ashby, director NCDA&CS Public Affairs 919-707-3004 Statement from Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler on the Ninth Circuit ruling on dicamba registration RALEIGH – The North CarolinaDepartment of Agriculture and Consumer Services is aware of the recent Ninth Circuit United States Court of Appeals decision regarding multiple labels of dicamba products issued by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved for use on dicamba tolerant (DT) soybeansand cotton in North Carolina. Among the products are: XtendiMax with VaporGrip Technology (EPA Reg. No. 524-617),

Engenia Herbicide (EPA Reg. No. 7969-345),

DuPont FeXapan with VaporGrip Technology (EPA Reg. No. 352-913) These products currently have State registrations in North Carolina, which were not addressed in the Court’s opinion, and at this point, the EPA has not directed the States to cancel such registrations. “We have been in contact with EPA and asked that the states be given guidance in this situation.We are certainly concerned with this decision, especially its potential effects on North Carolina farmers in the middle of the crop season,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler. “There is so much uncertainty in agriculture right now and a potential change in registrations of crop protection products while a crop is in the ground only adds to that uncertainty.” Applicators should monitor developments very closely as the registration status of these products is subject to change.NCDA&CS will communicate any changes for North Carolina farmers based on guidance from EPA. -30-1