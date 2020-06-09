FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE MONDAY, JUNE 8, 2020 CONTACT: Beth Farrell, agricultural program specialist NCDA&CS 919-707-3014 Industrial Hemp Commission to host public meeting via conference call June 12 WHO/WHAT: The Industrial Hemp Commission will hold a public meeting via conference call so Commission members can review and approve applications, and hear an update on the N.C. Farm Act and State plan. WHEN/WHERE: Friday, June 12 10 a.m. Access to the conference call can be made at http://go.ncsu.edu/industrialhemp or by calling 1-929-205-6099 (U.S. toll) or 1-699-900-6833 (U.S. toll). The meeting ID is 997-8091-4021. Participants will be prompted to enter their name and email address to enter the meeting via the website or prompted for unique participant ID for the call. They should press # to access the call. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For N.C. Industrial Hemp Commission questions, contact Beth Farrell at 919-707-3014 or beth.farrell@ncagr.gov. For questions about the N.C. Industrial Hemp Program, go to www.ncagr.gov/hemp. -30-1