Supreme Court seeks law clerk applicants for 2021-2022 term

APPLICATION FOR APPOINTMENT AS LAW CLERK to the NORTH DAKOTA SUPREME COURT FROM AUGUST 1, 2021 TO JULY 31, 2022

Second-year law students interested in applying for a one-year appointment as a law clerk to the North Dakota Supreme Court should submit five (5) copies of the following:

1. A letter of application addressed to: The Honorable Lisa Fair McEvers North Dakota Supreme Court Judicial Wing, 1st Floor 600 East Boulevard Avenue Bismarck, ND 58505-0530 2. An autobiographical sketch summarizing your life and career from childhood until the present. 3. A curriculum vitae containing the following information: (1) Applicant’s name, home address, college address, email address, and telephone number. (2) Secondary schools attended. (3) Pre-law and law schools attended. (4) Class standing. (5) Law review and other legal writings. (6) Extracurricular activities. (7) Awards and honors. (8) Employment record. (9) Military record. (10) Three references. It is acceptable to list the same individuals who provide letters of recommendation. (11) Any other information the applicant believes would bear upon the applicant’s qualifications as a law clerk. 4. Undergraduate transcript. 5. L.S.A.T. score report. 6. Law school application for admission. 7. Law school transcript to date of application. [One official transcript and four copies.] 8. Three letters of recommendation, including at least one from a member of the law school faculty. 9. A writing sample that has been edited only by the applicant. The current salary is $70,164 per year. The Court requires an individual selected to serve as a law clerk to be legally authorized to work in the United States and expects the individual to successfully complete law school education, take a bar examination of the applicant’s choice before beginning the clerkship, and commit to completing a full one-year term from August 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022. Candidates will be subject to a criminal background check. APPLICATIONS ARE DUE POSTMARKED NO LATER THAN MONDAY, JULY 13, 2020.