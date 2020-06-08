WYDOT resumes non-commercial road tests at all locations

The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s (WYDOT) Driver Services Office has resumed non-commercial road tests at all locations in the state.

Residents who need to take the non-commercial driver license road test can contact their local WYDOT Driver Services offices to schedule an appointment. A list of offices and phone numbers can be found on the Driver Services web page.

WYDOT has several health protocols in place to keep customers and employees safe.

Not only will WYDOT employees ask a series of health questions to screen applicants for any COVID-19 symptoms and exposure, but they will also perform no-touch temperature checks on people.

Additional safety measures will be taken in each office as well as in the vehicle to ensure continued safety of both the public and WYDOT employees.

To make an appointment, motorists need to:

Contact their local Driver Services office.

Arrive 15 minutes early.

Go into the office to check in and confirm their mobile phone number.

Wait outside or in their vehicle until an examiner contacts them on their cell phone.

WYDOT officials previously suspended non-commercial driver license tests due to the coronavirus pandemic, per Gov. Mark Gordon’s executive order in March.