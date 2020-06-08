TDOT to Close Hunt Road Bridge over Alcoa Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will temporarily close the junction of US 129 (State Route 115 / Alcoa Highway) and Hunt Road in Blount County for bridge demolition and construction. The closures are scheduled as follows.

Sunday, June 14, through Thursday, June 18, 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. – Alcoa Highway under the Hunt Road bridge will be closed. All traffic will be detoured to existing ramps.

– Alcoa Highway under the Hunt Road bridge will be closed. All traffic will be detoured to existing ramps. Saturday, June 13, through December 2020 – Hunt Road bridge over Alcoa Highway will be closed. All traffic will be detoured to nearby state routes. (click map image for larger view or see detour video)

The short-term, nighttime closures of Alcoa Highway under Hunt Road will allow crews to safely demolish the existing overpass bridge. The long-term closure of Hunt Road over Alcoa Highway will allow crews to rebuild a new overpass structure in the same location. The newly constructed Hunt Road bridge is expected to open to traffic in December 2020.

During the closures, all traffic will be detoured. Message boards are already in place near the overpass bridge and on Alcoa Highway to alert motorists to the closures.

The scheduled nighttime bridge demolition is weather dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances prevent work from occurring as scheduled, it will be rescheduled.

This bridge work is part of the realignment and reconstruction of Alcoa Highway between Hall Road and Tyson Boulevard. The $39.3 million project is expected to be completed in November 2021. This section of Alcoa Highway is part of a larger effort to reconstruct and widen the corridor from Hall Road to Cherokeee Trail in Blount and Knox Counties.

To read more about the project, including detour information, visit the project website at www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-hall-road-to-tyson-blvd.