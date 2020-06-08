Michael Wiener of Albuquerque New Mexico Discusses Why Now is a Good Time to Turn Collectibles into Cash

Michael Wiener, world-renowned license plate collector, has timely advice to share why it's a good time to turn collectibles like license plates, into cash.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, USA, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the world upside down. Many are struggling; some are fighting for their lives in hospitals, and others have their health but can't see their loved ones. Some are with their families but lack the means to feed them. Humanity is faced with a troubling dilemma; lockdowns are necessary to curb the spread of the virus, yet this "cure" could mean a devastated economy and thousands unemployed and struggling.

Michael Wiener, the former Albuquerque, New Mexico public official, is concerned about people's welfare in these trying times. He offers a solution, particularly for others like him - to convert unused items, including collectibles, into cash. This could be anything, toys, clothes, shoes, even license plates, of which Mr. Wiener is a proud owner of well-over 100,000 antique and rare models.

Mr. Wiener explains that license plate collecting is a rarefied art, attracting fans who are interested in rare and valuable items. In happier times, he says, "The hobby is especially attractive to those who enjoy history, politics, geography, and networking/fellowship with other collectors. License plate collecting can easily become a lifetime passion, with unlimited opportunities for travel, research, and meeting other collectors and sources of collectible plate information."

Certain license plates are very much in demand, and it stands to reason that those in possession of such license plates stand to make a fair bit of money if they were willing to part with these items. In these unprecedented times, it would undoubtedly come as a relief to license plate hobbyists who have managed to inadvertently insure themselves against uncertainty by collecting these rare and valuable items.

For those who wish to convert their collectibles into cash in Albuquerque, New Mexico resident Michael Wiener also shares tips on how to care for items such as license plates properly. After all, an item's condition determines its worth, and it is a waste of a rare item to allow it to deteriorate. Mr. Wiener states that proper organization and storage are crucial to enjoying license plate collecting.

He recommends displaying license plates in proper cases, simple wall displays, or in frames along with provenance. For those license plates that are not displayed, he recommends good-quality storage boxes that can protect plates from being bent or damaged. It may also be beneficial to store plates in poly-plastic sleeves to ensure that they will not be damaged at all due to mishandling when moved.

As for organization, labels can be used for each plate to index each item into the inventory correctly. This will make it easy to find and access a particular plate should the need arise. Then the collector should have a License Plate Collection Inventory Log, which contains all the relevant details for each license plate.

Mr. Wiener shares, "Whether you are working on completing a part of your collection or are considering selling or trading one of your license plates, having a complete and accessible record of your collection is beneficial."



About Michael Wiener:

Michael Wiener of Albuquerque New Mexico is a world-renowned license plate collector, researcher, consultant, and market expert. He is among America’s leading authorities regarding automobile license plates and motor vehicle licensing systems. Mr. Wiener has served as an Albuquerque City Councilor, a New Mexico State Senator, and a Bernalillo County, New Mexico Commissioner. As a legislator, he sponsored many bills concerning motor vehicle laws, insurance requirements, and special registration plates. He has served as President of the Automobile License Plate Collectors Association, and has been featured on HGTV’s Offbeat America, CNBC News with Brian Williams, and appeared in an episode of AMC’s Breaking Bad. Mr. Wiener serves as a consultant for motor vehicle departments, law enforcement agencies, and television and motion picture producers on subjects related to motor vehicles and automobile plate history. Find out more about him here https://michaelcwiener.com