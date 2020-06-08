Hwy 15 access to eastbound I-90 at Fairmont closing June 19 for three weeks (June 8, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – Motorists are advised that the eastbound Interstate 90 ramps to Highway 15 at Fairmont are expected to close Friday, June 19 weather permitting, for about three weeks to allow for concrete paving.

Highway 15 motorists that need to access I-90 will be detoured to Martin County Roads 32 and 39 until the eastbound interchange work is complete. This is the same detour that was used for the westbound ramps last year. (Note, eastbound I-90 traffic heading to Fairmont or Highway 15 will need to exit two miles prior to the I-90 interchange at Martin County 39 to access the detour route.)

The westbound lanes are currently carrying both east and westbound traffic as I-90 is being resurfaced. The project should be complete in October.

Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

The 2019-20 project includes resurfacing the sixteen miles of both westbound (2019) and eastbound (2020) interstate lanes with concrete for a long-term fix as well as making improvements at bridges, culverts and drainage pipes. The project also includes adding interchange lighting at County Highways 53 and 1. More information and maps of the traffic impacts can be found at mndot.gov/d7/projects/i90fairmontblueearth.

Croell, Inc. of New Hampton, Iowa was awarded the project with a bid of $38,540,707.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###