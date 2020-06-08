Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,703 in the last 365 days.

Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest Enters Final Week

JEFFERSON CITY

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is reminding amateur photographers across the state to enter the 2020 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 12.

The contest is an opportunity for photographers to submit their best images of life on the farm to help tell the story of Missouri agriculture. That image may take shape through a breathtaking farm landscape, an aerial shot of harvest or a farm tractor that has been in the family for generations.

The Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest is open to Missouri’s amateur photographers of all ages. Participants may enter up to three photos in each of the five categories. The photo contest categories are: Beauty of the Farm, Faces of the Farm, The Farmer’s Life and Pride of the Farm. Children's Barnyard, a special category for budding photographers ages 12 and under, is back again this year.

Entries will be judged on visual impact, creativity, memorable content and image quality and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 12. To submit photos, amateur photographers can visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov/focus and complete the online form.

Photos submitted to the contest will be placed on the Department’s Flickr stream, and contest winners will be announced in early July.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

You just read:

Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest Enters Final Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.