Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest Enters Final Week

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is reminding amateur photographers across the state to enter the 2020 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 12.

The contest is an opportunity for photographers to submit their best images of life on the farm to help tell the story of Missouri agriculture. That image may take shape through a breathtaking farm landscape, an aerial shot of harvest or a farm tractor that has been in the family for generations.

The Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest is open to Missouri’s amateur photographers of all ages. Participants may enter up to three photos in each of the five categories. The photo contest categories are: Beauty of the Farm, Faces of the Farm, The Farmer’s Life and Pride of the Farm. Children's Barnyard, a special category for budding photographers ages 12 and under, is back again this year.

Entries will be judged on visual impact, creativity, memorable content and image quality and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 12. To submit photos, amateur photographers can visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov/focus and complete the online form.

Photos submitted to the contest will be placed on the Department’s Flickr stream, and contest winners will be announced in early July.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.