PRGX Demonstrates How Retailers Can Reinvent Recovery Audits with a Preventive Approach

In today’s retail environment, it is critical for retailers to create processes and systems that identify profit leakage before it even occurs

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, announced its upcoming webinar, “Reinventing Recovery Audit for Today’s Retail Environment,” which will be held on Tuesday, June 9 at 11:00 am EST.



Historically, recovery audit has served as a reliable stopgap for retailers to ensure profit leakage is identified and recaptured. However, in today’s retail environment, it is more critical than ever to ensure processes and systems are working properly. Without robust controls and in-depth source-to-pay visibility, retailers open the door to potential profit loss and accounting errors.

Designed to help finance and procurement professionals optimize their recovery audit programs, PRGX’s Reinventing Recovery Audit webinar will outline how retailers can move from a contingency, fee-oriented recovery audit to an error prevention solution. This approach helps companies identify leakage prior to payment and create a preventive recovery audit program.

“Identifying and correcting payment and billing errors in real time allows companies to identify profit leakage prior to the payment being made,” said Ron Stewart, PRGX President and CEO. “This preventive approach preserves working capital and avoids abrasion of suppliers.”

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/17946/412083 .

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.