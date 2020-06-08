Summit State Bank Appoints Sharon Wright, Governmental Relations and Public Affairs Consultant, to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ROSA, Calif., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) appointed Sharon Wright to its Board of Directors.



“We are pleased to welcome Ms. Wright as a Director. Sharon’s extensive experience and dedication to local businesses and nonprofits makes her an excellent addition to our Board of Directors. Sharon served on the Santa Rosa City Council for 12 years and served three terms as Mayor. In addition to her council duties, she served 10 years representing the 9 cities and County of Sonoma on the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. Her other public sector appointments include the Sonoma County Transportation Authority, Sonoma County Planning Commission and the California Coastal Commission. As a community bank, we feel strongly about giving back to the community and her commitment to community, mirrors our vision and culture. Her strong business acumen has earned her many prestigious awards and she will play a key role in continuing the Bank’s commitment to serving customers and community with the highest service standards,” states James Brush, Summit State Bank’s Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Currently Ms. Wright serves on the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees and Burbank Housing Development Corporation Board of Directors. She has been actively involved in several community organizations including Leadership Santa Rosa, founding Director of Tomorrow’s Leaders Today and Goodwill Industries of the Redwood Empire. In 2002, she was the first person to be named as the Best Community Business Leader by the readers of Sonoma Business magazine and was named Distinguished Citizen of the Year by the Boy Scouts of America, Redwood Empire.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $722 million and total equity of $68 million at March 31, 2020. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank specializes in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County.

Summit State Bank is committed to embracing the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. At the center of diversity is inclusion, collaboration, and a shared vision for delivering superior service and results for shareholders. Presently, 75% of management and the Executive Management Team are women and minorities. Through the engagement of its team, Summit State Bank has received many esteemed awards including: Best Business Bank, Corporate Philanthropy Award and Best Places to Work in the North Bay. Summit State Bank’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SSBI. Further information can be found at www.summitstatebank.com .