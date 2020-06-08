Tax Division's offices closed to public; many services remain available

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Due to some damage incurred at the William E. Powers building early on June 2 from the riots in downtown Providence, the Rhode Division of Taxation's office remains closed to the public -- but many services are still available for taxpayers, tax professionals, and other stakeholders.

"Although our office remains closed temporarily, we continue to operate, with certain limitations, and we continue to provide needed services for the State of Rhode Island, its taxpayers, and other stakeholders," said Rhode Island Tax Administrator Neena Savage. "Virtually all services the Division provides are available via the agency's website, email system, and portal," she said.

For example, while there is no walk-in service available, and telephone service is limited, the Division can still be contacted via email, payments may be made electronically, and returns may be filed electronically.

The Division continues to issue tax refunds. The Division continues to accept paper filings and payments by check via the United States Postal Service and via private delivery service (although there may be a brief delay in processing).

Furthermore, forms, instructions, notices, rulings, and other publications are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from the Division's website: www.tax.ri.gov.