Governor Abbott Announces Virtual Music Friendly Community Workshop For City Of Alpine

June 8, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Alpine will co-host a virtual Music Friendly Community workshop on Tuesday, June 9. TMO Director Brendon Anthony and TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will host the workshop via livestream to represent the TMO, answer questions, and speak about the Music Friendly Community program. Alpine's workshop is the first step in the certification process, and when complete, Alpine will join around a dozen other Texas cities that have earned the coveted designation “Music Friendly.”

"As our focus is on safely and strategically reopening and revitalizing all aspects of the Lone Star State—work, school, entertainment, and culture—Texas is committed to working alongside industry leaders in Alpine to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Music is a big part of the Texas brand, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities like Alpine to succeed.”

Virtual Music Friendly Community Workshop - Alpine

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

5:00PM

For registration/additional livestream log-in details please email chip.adams@gov.texas.gov

About the Texas Music Office: https://gov.texas.gov/music

