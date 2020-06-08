Oil-Dri Announces Third Quarter and First Nine-Months of Fiscal 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), producer and marketer of sorbent mineral products, today announced results for its third quarter and first nine-months of fiscal 2020.



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Ended April 30 Ended April 30 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Consolidated Results Net Sales $76,256,000 $70,885,000 8% $218,383,000 $206,908,000 6% Net Income Attributable to Oil-Dri $4,648,000 $5,619,000 (17)% $13,014,000 $8,812,000 48% Earnings per Diluted Share $0.61 $0.74 (18)% $1.69 $1.17 44% Business to Business Net Sales $26,683,000 $26,041,000 2% $77,632,000 $77,825,000 —% Segment Operating Income $8,198,000 $7,454,000 10% $24,046,000 $21,758,000 11% Retail and Wholesale Net Sales $49,573,000 $44,844,000 11% $140,751,000 $129,083,000 9% Segment Operating Income $6,412,000 $4,161,000 54% $15,380,000 $6,823,000 125%

Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”), Oil-Dri’s top priority has been to protect the health and safety of our teammates. We have transitioned to a remote work environment, where appropriate, and implemented CDC recommended safety measures and sanitation procedures at our plants. We have successfully managed our supply chain and manufacturing operations to ensure that our essential products reach our customers. Furthermore, our company has been able to support several local hospitals, clinics and nursing homes with the donation of much needed N-95 respirator masks. I am incredibly proud of our team and their efforts to respond to this crisis. Oil-Dri will continue to adapt to this evolving situation and will work hard to keep our business running to meet the changing needs of our customers. We feel very fortunate that, so far, our teammates are healthy and most of our products are deemed “essential.” Our thoughts and prayers go out to the millions and probably billions of people negatively impacted, both physically and financially, by the global pandemic.

During the third quarter, all the Company’s manufacturing facilities remained open, and we continue to operate to keep pace with demand. We achieved record quarterly consolidated net sales of $76.3 million, reflecting an 8% increase over the third quarter last year. Cat litter, in particular, was in high demand during the months of March and April as consumers stocked up on our products in response to state mandated shelter-in-place orders due to COVID-19. Our Business to Business Group’s diversified product portfolio proved to be resilient during this unprecedented time, as we experienced sales growth within our agricultural, animal health and nutrition, and co-packaging businesses. Consolidated gross margins rose to 28% during the third quarter from 24% in the same period last year, due to lower freight and natural gas costs which more than offset temporary wage increases given to our front-line teammates. These gains were further offset by an 8% increase in Selling, General and Administrative (“SG&A”) expenses over the prior year. Higher incentive bonus accruals and other compensation and benefits costs accounted for the increase. Third quarter consolidated operating income was $5.7 million compared to $2.3 million a year ago, demonstrating exceptional growth of 145%.

Our Business to Business Products Group’s third quarter sales reached $26.7 million. Revenues increased for three of our four principal products within the group. Sales of our agricultural products rose 11% in the quarter versus the prior year, primarily driven by higher demand of our traditional granules from a large customer. Our animal health and nutrition products delivered topline growth of 25% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, mainly due to increased sales of feed additives in foreign markets, including Latin America and Asia, excluding China. After being closed for several months due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, our sales office in China is now open. However, business operations were negatively impacted by COVID-19 during the third quarter as Chinese government restrictions delayed product shipments. Furthermore, sales to pork producers within China remained soft as a result of the continued spread of the African swine fever within some areas of the country. Revenues from fluid purification products declined 8% in the third quarter compared to the prior year. Lower demand from edible oil producers due to worldwide COVID-19 closures of restaurants and schools impacted sales. Local pricing competition in foreign markets caused by unfavorable exchange rates and the closure of a domestic biodiesel processing plant also contributed to the decline. Our co-packaging coarse cat litter business realized sales gains of almost 10% in the quarter over the same period last year as consumers loaded up on pet care items due to the current pandemic.

Operating Income in the Business to Business Group was up 10% in the third quarter versus the prior year. Higher sales combined with lower freight and natural gas costs offset a 17% increase in SG&A expenses over the prior year. These increased SG&A costs reflect greater compensation related expenses and other costs to support the business.

The Retail and Wholesale Products Group experienced record quarterly sales of $49.6 million, representing an 11% gain over the third quarter last year. This growth was driven by a 20% increase in domestic cat litter revenues primarily due to unprecedented demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Inventory loading by retailers resulted in double digit sales growth for both branded and private label cat litter products. Increases were led by scoopable litter items, followed by gains in coarse litter and accessories. Our e-commerce business experienced a triple digit percentage increase in sales for the quarter compared to last year, as more people shopped online while sheltering-in-place. Revenue from our subsidiary in Canada also rose within the quarter as a result of higher cat litter sales. Decreased demand of our industrial and sports products due to COVID-19 offset some of the sales gains within the Retail and Wholesale Products Group. These markets were negatively impacted by customer closures and the national shutdown of sports fields.

Operating Income for the Retail and Wholesale Products Group reached a record $6.4 million in the third quarter reflecting a 54% gain over the prior year. Increased sales and lower freight and natural gas costs helped to offset higher SG&A costs. These elevated SG&A costs include employee compensation, advertising and other costs to support the business. Due to a shift in program timing, our advertising spending increased in the third quarter when compared to the same period last year. We expect adverting costs for the full fiscal year to be higher than last year.”

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020 % of Sales 2019 % of Sales Net Sales

$ 76,256 100.0 % $ 70,885 100.0 % Cost of Sales

(54,871 ) (72.0 )% (54,051 ) (76.3 )% Gross Profit

21,385 28.0 % 16,834 23.7 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

(15,685 ) (20.6 )% (14,507 ) (20.5 )% Operating Income

5,700 7.5 % 2,327 3.3 % Interest Expense

(108 ) (0.1 )% (141 ) (0.2 )% Other Income (1)

5 — % 4,518 6.4 % Income Before Income Taxes

5,597 7.3 % 6,704 9.5 % Income Tax Expense

(947 ) (1.2 )% (1,143 ) (1.6 )% Net Income

4,650 6.1 % 5,561 7.8 % Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

2 — % (58 ) (0.1 )% Net Income Attributable to Oil-Dri

$ 4,648 6.1 % $ 5,619 7.9 % Net Income Per Share: Basic Common $ 0.66 $ 0.81 ﻿ Basic Class B Common $ 0.50 $ 0.61 Diluted Common $ 0.61 $ 0.74 Avg Shares Outstanding: Basic Common 5,126 5,126 Basic Class B Common 2,036 2,068 Diluted Common 7,288 7,253 Nine Months Ended April 30 2020 % of Sales 2019 % of Sales Net Sales

$ 218,383 100.0 % $ 206,908 100.0 % Cost of Sales

(158,105 ) (72.4 )% (158,660 ) (76.7 )% Gross Profit

60,278 27.6 % 48,248 23.3 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

(44,584 ) (20.4 )% (42,091 ) (20.3 )% Operating Income

15,694 7.2 % 6,157 3.0 % Interest Expense

(314 ) (0.1 )% (434 ) (0.2 )% Other Income (1)

52 — % 4,653 2.2 % Income Before Income Taxes

15,432 7.1 % 10,376 5.0 % Income Tax Expense

(2,573 ) (1.2 )% (1,599 ) (0.8 )% Net Income

12,859 5.9 % 8,777 4.2 % Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

(155 ) (0.1 )% (35 ) — % Net Income Attributable to Oil-Dri

$ 13,014 6.0 % $ 8,812 4.2 % Net Income Per Share: Basic Common $ 1.85 $ 1.27 Basic Class B Common $ 1.39 $ 0.95 Diluted Common $ 1.69 $ 1.17 Avg Shares Outstanding: Basic Common 5,152 5,108 Basic Class B Common 2,042 2,068 Diluted Common 7,310 7,245

(1) See Note 8 of the Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending April 30, 2020 for further information about amounts included in this line item for the years presented.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) As of April 30 2020 2019 Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 20,548 $ 16,224 Short-term Investments — 730 Accounts Receivable, Net 41,846 35,906 Inventories 24,096 26,738 Prepaid Expenses and Other 7,623 7,210 Total Current Assets 94,113 86,808 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 90,133 87,086 Other Noncurrent Assets (1) 31,735 24,584 Total Assets $ 215,981 $ 198,478 Current Liabilities Current Maturities of Notes Payable $ 3,074 $ 3,083 Accounts Payable 10,524 8,608 Dividends Payable 1,735 1,689 Other Current Liabilities 25,614 18,121 Total Current Liabilities 40,947 31,501 Noncurrent Liabilities Notes Payable — 3,045 Other Noncurrent Liabilities (1) 28,379 26,417 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 28,379 29,462 Stockholders' Equity 146,655 137,515 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 215,981 $ 198,478 Book Value Per Share Outstanding $ 20.39 $ 19.16 Acquisitions of: Property, Plant and Equipment Third Quarter $ 3,584 $ 3,963 Year To Date $ 10,870 $ 10,162 Depreciation and Amortization Charges Third Quarter $ 3,470 $ 3,310 Year To Date $ 10,399 $ 9,849

(1) Amounts as of April 30, 2020 include right-of-use operating lease assets and related liabilities required by adoption of Accounting Standards Codification 842, Leases.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended April 30 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income $ 12,859 $ 8,777 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and Amortization 10,399 9,849 Increase in Accounts Receivable (7,296 ) (2,185 ) Increase in Inventories (72 ) (4,248 ) Increase in Accounts Payable 3,859 2,873 Increase (Decrease) in Accrued Expenses 4,612 (1,762 ) (Decrease) Increase in Pension and Postretirement Benefits (5,482 ) 1,287 Other 3,390 773 Total Adjustments 9,410 6,587 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 22,269 15,364 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital Expenditures (10,870 ) (10,162 ) Net Dispositions of Investment Securities — 6,404 Other 112 — Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (10,758 ) (3,758 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Principal Payments on Notes Payable (3,082 ) (3,083 ) Dividends Paid (5,292 ) (4,967 ) Purchase of Treasury Stock (4,620 ) (141 ) Other 142 — Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (12,852 ) (8,191 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents 27 52 Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents (1,314 ) 3,467 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 21,862 12,757 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 20,548 $ 16,224



